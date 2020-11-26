Five players with most assists in a season in Europe

Kolkata, November 26: Football is a game which is decided by the number of goals a team scores and for that reason, it is the strikers who often get away with all the attention.
Creating chances for team-mates and getting assists might look easy, but it is easier said than done. Here, we look at five top assist makers in Europe's main leagues in a season.
Alejandro Gomez - Atalanta (Serie A) - 16 assists (2019/20)
One of the standout performers of Serie A in recent years, the Argentinean is also one of the most underrated players in the world. The 32-year-old, who captains Atalanta, recorded the best assists stats in the 2019-20 season as he helped La Dea to their best finish in the Italian top-flight.
4. Angel Di Maria - Paris Saint-Germain (Ligue 1) - 18 assists (2015/16)
One of the best seasons of Di Maria's gifted career came with at PSG in 2015-16 in which he made a total of 18 assists in Ligue 1. He has also made 17 assists in a season at Real Madrid and 10 at Manchester United.
Thierry Henry (Arsenal) Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) Premier League - 20 assists (2003/04 & 2019/20)
Two absolutely world-class players from two different generations made passing look really easy in the Premier League. Henry held the record for most assists in a single season for roughly two decades, having created 20 goals for Arsenal in the 2002-03 campaign. De Bruyne managed to equal Henry's record last season and won the second Playmaker award.
Lionel Messi - Barcelona (La Liga) - 21 assists (2019/20)
The Argentinian superstar broke the record for the most assists in a single season in La Liga set by his former Barcelona team-mate, Xavi Hernandez during last season. He created 21 goals while also winning the Pichichi Trophy for a record-seventh time.
Thomas Muller - Bayern Munich (Bundesliga) - 21 assists (2019/20)
It was an exceptional season for the German World Cup-winner and his performance was the key in Bayern retaining the Bundesliga and also clinching the Champions League.