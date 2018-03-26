Football

Five potential replacements for Can at Liverpool

Posted By: Prashanth Kumar Purshotam
Emre Can
Emre Can is likely to move out of Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

Bengaluru, March 25: Within a few months, the opening of the summer transfer window will create a flurry of activity and a frenzy in the media as players and clubs start looking for better options. This window will be no different for Liverpool and their midfielder Emre Can.

It is reported that Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid have shown their interest in signing the 24-year old German. In the last transfer window, Juventus pulled out all the stops to sign him but Klopp was adamant that he’d lose Can for free in a year than for a few million that window. This really shows how highly Klopp thinks of his defensive midfielder.

Can on his part has stated his reluctance to sign the contract has nothing to do with money. The club and the player are at loggerheads thanks to a simple technicality. The insertion of a release clause in the contract. Liverpool are adamant and will not allow a contract with any release clause in it as it reduces their bargaining power. This strategy enabled them to milk 142 million from Barcelona. It is admirable that Liverpool have stuck to their guns and not made an exception for any player and are ready to lose Can for free.

With his move inevitable (something that even Steven Gerrard has lamented) here are a few replacements that have been linked to Liverpool.

Max Meyer

Max Meyer

Schalke's star has become one of the leading emerging players on Klopp's radar. The 22-year-old German mid-fielder has scored 22 goals in 189 appearances.

His contract will expire this summer and he will be available for free on a Bosman transfer like Can. A holding midfielder who is a passer of the ball he should be a good option.

Jorginho

Jorginho

The Brazilian born Italian international, has attracted a lot of interest from several clubs. He is a regular in Napoli's stating 11 and the club are demanding £50m which is £35m than what Liverpool could have got him for in 2013.

However, Liverpool will get a complete and developed midfielder if they go for him. His ability to break up play and transition to an attack makes him invaluable.

Lewis Cook

Lewis Cook

Liverpool have scouted for the English U-20 captain who won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He has become one of the key midfielders for Bournemouth.

In the Premier League this season, he has two assists & 943 passes in 23 appearances. Klopp will get a raw talent and him being a home grown player it will be a bonus.

Wilfred Ndidi

Wilfred Ndidi

The Leicester star has blown hot and cold in his first season, though his talent is unquestionable. This season he has around 50 passes per game and a successful tackle rate of 64 per cent, which has put him on Liverpool's radar.

After a second season at the King Power stadium, Leicester may demand £54m from Liverpool.

Leander Dendoncker

Leander Dendoncker

The 22 year Belgian professional was wanted by David Moyes during the winter transfer window after a successful start this season for Anderlecht.

He played all of Anderlect's Champions League group matches. Reports indicate that Liverpool have scouted the Belgian, he is a proper number 6 who stands at a height of 1.88M. He has an eye for passes and has been entrusted the arm band on several occasions.

Related Articles

Story first published: Monday, March 26, 2018, 9:28 [IST]
Other articles published on Mar 26, 2018

Latest Videos

+ More
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
+ More
POLLS

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel