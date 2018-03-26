Five potential replacements for Can at Liverpool

Max Meyer
Schalke's star has become one of the leading emerging players on Klopp's radar. The 22-year-old German mid-fielder has scored 22 goals in 189 appearances.
His contract will expire this summer and he will be available for free on a Bosman transfer like Can. A holding midfielder who is a passer of the ball he should be a good option.
Jorginho
The Brazilian born Italian international, has attracted a lot of interest from several clubs. He is a regular in Napoli's stating 11 and the club are demanding £50m which is £35m than what Liverpool could have got him for in 2013.
However, Liverpool will get a complete and developed midfielder if they go for him. His ability to break up play and transition to an attack makes him invaluable.
Lewis Cook
Liverpool have scouted for the English U-20 captain who won the 2017 FIFA U-20 World Cup. He has become one of the key midfielders for Bournemouth.
In the Premier League this season, he has two assists & 943 passes in 23 appearances. Klopp will get a raw talent and him being a home grown player it will be a bonus.
Wilfred Ndidi
The Leicester star has blown hot and cold in his first season, though his talent is unquestionable. This season he has around 50 passes per game and a successful tackle rate of 64 per cent, which has put him on Liverpool's radar.
After a second season at the King Power stadium, Leicester may demand £54m from Liverpool.
Leander Dendoncker
The 22 year Belgian professional was wanted by David Moyes during the winter transfer window after a successful start this season for Anderlecht.
He played all of Anderlect's Champions League group matches. Reports indicate that Liverpool have scouted the Belgian, he is a proper number 6 who stands at a height of 1.88M. He has an eye for passes and has been entrusted the arm band on several occasions.