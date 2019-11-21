Five Premier League players who enjoyed a successful international break

Bengaluru, Nov. 21: The last international break of the year has finally been commenced and it will only return in February next. The latest international break saw twenty teams securing their place in the Euro finals.
Many of the Premier League stars in the break helped their sides in guiding them to the qualification and here is a list of five players who would arrive at club football with a rich vein of form after the break.
1) Harry Kane
England scored 11 goals in the last two qualifying games and among those, four goals were only scored by Harry Kane alone. The Spurs captain had not been in fine form for the club so far but the latest outing will surely hand him the much-needed confidence ahead of a busy schedule.
2) Marcus Rashford
Another English forward who went onto the scoresheet twice in the last two games is Marcus Rashford. The Manchester United forward has been in fine form for club and country lately where he has recorded nine goals in his past 10 appearances. It will be a welcome boost for manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely as he looks to break to into top four ahead of the new year using the fine form of the 22-year-old.
3) Granit Xhaka
The Arsenal captain has not featured for Gunners since his public bust-up with the Arsenal support and subsequent removal as club captain. He now looks to be ousted from the side in January but he made sure to be on the front foot in terms of performance for his home country. He captained Switzerland to back-to-back wins against Georgia and Gibraltar, including scoring one goal and securing their place at next summer's tournament.
4) Teemu Pukki
The Norwich forward has not scored in the league since September following some initial superb run of games. However, his dream run for his national team continued at the break. He scored thrice in the last two games, overall 10 goals in 10 qualifier games to hand Finland their first qualification in the Euros.
5) Jorginho
After failing to qualify for the last world cup, Roberto Mancini's men create history after they won all the 10 games of the qualifier campaign to secure a place for next Euro. A big factor to their progress has been Chelsea midfielder Jorginho's presence in the middle of the pitch. The deep-lying playmaker has been influential for Chelsea and was also for Italy in the break who helped other players of the team to go forward. He scored one and assisted another in the last two games for Italy to head into Stamford Bridge with sharp form.