Five Premier League players who will be free agents next summer

Bengaluru, May 18: Due to the pandemic outbreak, several teams in Europe will land in the market with financial limitation. At such a moment signing players on a free deal could be a great possibility in strengthening the side.
The Premier League is home to some incredible talents and some of the Premier League's top players are into the final year of their deals, implying they could leave at the end of the season. Amid the financial crunch situation, many top sides may now look to explore the possibility and here are the five names that may attract big suitors-
1. Sergio Aguero
Manchester City will be without their star striker Sergio Aguero from next season onwards who will leave the club as a free agent after almost a decade at Etihad. The Argentine ranks fourth in Premier League history with 187 goals scored and despite his recent struggles, there's no doubt he still has very much top football left in him. Many of Europe's top clubs have put him at the top of their shortlist, with PSG and Barcelona being the strongest contenders.
2. Olivier Giroud
The Chelsea striker's contract at Stamford Bridge expires at the end of the season and he has given no hint over a possible extension. The 34-year-old has not been favoured as the first-choice striker by Thomas Tuchel. And with the German manager keen on undergoing a major overhaul, the French forward may think about leaving the side as a free agent. Atletico Madrid have reportedly been linked with the striker recently.
3. Sergio Romero
The Argentine keeper has been completely frozen out by Solskjaer this year amid the involvement of Dean Henderson. The shot-stopper pushed for a transfer in the last two windows however a deal could not materialise. But he is now likely to leave the club as a free agent. There are rumours that former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants him at his new side AS Roma for next year.
4. Gini Wijnaldum
The future of the Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is likely away from Anfield whose contract is set to expire in July. The Dutchman is still yet to commit himself to a new deal and as per the latest reports, he will depart Anfield and join Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer transfer window.
5. Michy Batshuayi
The Belgian has seen his stakes only getting lower since signing for the Blues and after four loan spells, he is now likely to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent. Considering his recent numbers, he may not attract top sides. However, he still has age on his side and could represent a good value for money signing.