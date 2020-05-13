Five active Premier League players with most number of assists

Kolkata, May 13: Strikers have always usually been the most celebrated footballers and for obvious reasons. We all love to see the ball in the back of the net by them and games are decided on goals. However, the architects who create the goals often go unnoticed. Their efforts are equally important if not more.
Here, we take a look at five active players in the Premier League with most number of assists to their names.
Mesut Ozil - Arsenal (58 assists)
One of the best playmakers of the modern era, Ozil boasts a huge fanbase all over the world. He became the fastest player to register 50 assist in the Premier League, a record later broken by Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne. In the post Arsene Wenger era, he has struggled with injuries as well as inconsistency.
Leighton Baines - Everton (59 assists)
Aged 35 , Baines has become more of a forgotten name nowadays but in his prime, he was simply a treat to watch. The Englishman used to be one of the best attacking full-backs in the Premier League at his peak. The left-back has 59 assists in the Premier League to his name in 417 appearances and has even scored 32 goals which are incredible numbers for a full-back.
Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City (64 assists)
De Bruyne is probably the biggest ever regret of Chelsea football club as they failed to recognise the talent of the Belgian who later went on to become the best attacking midfielder in the world. The 28-year-old has 64 assists to his name in the Premier League in 146 games which shows how brilliant of a passer he is.
James Milner - Liverpool (83 assists)
Often hailed as 'Mr. Consistent', he is a player who can play virtually anywhere on the pitch and would still manage to get a 7 or 8 rating out of 10 week in week out. The 34-year-old has 536 Premier League appearances to his name till date and has scored 55 goals while producing 83 assists.
David Silva - Manchester City (103 assists)
Silva will go down in Manchester City history books as one of their greatest players ever. The Spaniard has 301 Premier League appearances to his name and has scored 57 goals while producing 103 assists.