Five Premier League youngsters promised for a better campaign next season

Bengaluru, September 4: Premier League big clubs frequently intend to get the best players from the market overlooking their own young guns. But last season, there were several instances where they looked to introduce more homegrown and young players.
The likes of Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United and City all provided fair chances to some of their emerging crop of bright talents. And given there will be financial constraints in the upcoming season they may again look for internal solutions which would hand their youngs talents more regular opportunities.
Below, we have compiled a list of five such players who are likely to continue their breakthrough form next season as well and likely to take their game up a level next season furthermore:
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood has been one of the many shines in a season of mixed outcomes for Manchester United. The 18-year-old has been hyped up by the United fans for a long time and truly the academy graduate is now putting up promising numbers prior to being trusted with senior starts. He scored 17 goals and managed five assists in all competitions last season which also has now seen him getting his senior England call-up. He is likely to have a better role next season as well given the Red Devils will face congested fixtures whole year with as many as four tournaments to fight for.
Billy Gilmour
One of the best teenage players to coming out from the ranks this season, the Irish midfielder is getting rave reviews after bursting into the scene February. Due to injuries to Kante and Kovacic, Lampard put trust on the youngster and the 18-year-old delivered two back to back the man of the match performance against Liverpool and Everton only to put expectations further higher among fans. The 18-year-old can be a real midfield commander in the future and surely in the summer, there is a possibility that he can influence once again and play more of a part in the Chelsea squad for the future.
Bukayo Saka
The 18-year-old got a shot in the first team under former manager Emery last season but since then Arteta has continued to involve him in the team regularly. In most of the games he has played as a left-back but upon the resumption of the league, the Spanish manager has lined him up above in the pitch in the wing. He registered four goals and 11 assists in all competitions in 2019-20. He also helped in Aubameyang get a goal in their community shield triumph.
Gabriel Martinelli
Premier League's latest teen sensation who was signed from Brazilian club Ituano for just £6million in 2019, has had a breakthrough season last term as well. He netted 10 goals and provided four assists becoming the first teenager to score 10 goals in a season for the Arsenal since Nicolas Anelka in 1998-99. Injuries halted his further development at the later part of the season but he is expected to bounce back in fine style upon his return to full fitness next season.
Phil Foden
Despite Guardiola always mentioning him one of the best talents ever seen by him, the English prodigy was not given much of a game-time earlier. But since the last term, Pep seems to have started showing more faith on him and he certainly repaid the faith with regular notable performance. Foden scored 8 and assisted 9 last season and with David Silva departing, he is likely his carry mantle from next season onwards, playing a more prominent role in the first team.