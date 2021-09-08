Five records Cristiano Ronaldo could break during his second Manchester United spell

Kolkata, September 8: Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo made a fairytale return to Manchester United this summer and will again step on to the pitch as a Red Devil 12 years after his departure from Old Trafford.
It is safe to say that there has been a lot of excitement around his return to the Theatre of Dreams and fans are already expecting a lot from him.
The Portuguese skipper will be coming off to the Premier League bagging most goals in Serie A last season.
And the hype surrounding him has only intensified following his brace against Ireland where he became the all-time highest goalscorer in international football.
Even in the twilight of his career, the 36-year-old shows no signs of slowing down and likewise, he will surely be hungry for more accolades and achievements in United colours once again.
So over the course of the next couple of months, he could break plenty of records. Here we look at five of them.
1. Oldest player to win PL Golden Boot
As of now, Jamie Vardy is the oldest player to grab the Golden Boot as a 33-year-old in the 2019-20 season. If Ronaldo scores the most goals this season, he will be the oldest player ever in Premier League to claim a Golden Boot.
2. First player to score 100 league goals in Premier League and La Liga
No player has ever scored more than 100 goals in both t Premier League and La Liga. Ronaldo scored a massive 311 goals in 292 league games for Real Madrid in La Liga. In Premier League, he has managed 81 goals so far and only needs 19 goals more to achieve this feat.
3. The first player to win PL for Manchester United under two managers
Ronaldo left the club as a three-time Premier League winner. If he manages to break the league-drought under Solskjaer, he will be the first person ever to win the Premier League under two different managers in a United shirt.
4. The first player to win six Champions League title
Ronaldo helped United to win their third European title in 2008 and claimed four Champions League later with Real Madrid. If he manages to guide United again to a Champions League trophy, he will be the first player ever to claim six UCL titles.
5. Most goals in a Premier League season
Ronaldo scored a massive 31 goals in a premier league season in 2007-08 however Salah later broke the record in 2017-18 with 32 goals to stand top. Considering he scored 29 goals only last season in Serie A, he could test this record once again.