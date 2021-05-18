Five top players who will not participate in Euro 2020 after failing to qualify

Bengaluru, May 18: The 2020 European Championship is set to take place this summer after it was postponed due to the massive outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, with the officials picking to make sure it will take place in 2021.
The tournament which consists of 24 countries promises to be a festival full of football's top stars. However, still, there will be some top players of world football who have to experience the competition seating at home due to his country's inability to break into.
Here we have looked into such five top names who will miss out on Euro 2020 after his nation failed to qualify for it:
1. Erling Haaland (Norway)
The Borussia Dortmund golden boy would not have the chance to compete at the top level internationally after Norway knocked out of qualification play-offs by Serbia. The 20-year-old already has six goals in 10 appearances for Norway so it would have been a joy watching him compete among the best.
2. Jan Oblak (Slovenia)
One of the best goalkeepers of world football, the Atletico number one too will be sitting out after Slovenia's failure to qualify for the competition. The 28-year-old is yet to compete at any major tournament for Slovenia since his international debut.
3. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Serbia)
Regarded as one of the best midfielders of Serie A, the 25-year-old could not lead his country to the tournament, following their penalty shootout defeat against Scotland last November.
4. Nikola Milenkovic (Serbia)
The Fiorentina defender is catching headlines very recently following his link-up with Manchester United and Spurs, however, he too has to sit out following his nation's failure to qualify.
5. Miralem Pjanic (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
The Barcelona star featured at a World Cup for Bosnia the last term around, however, could not guide his side to a Euro spot this summer. He has struggled recently for form and may now concentrate on putting all his effort into his club this summer.