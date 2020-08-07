Five worst signings made by Liverpool in FSG era

Kolkata, August 7: It has been almost ten years since Fenway Sports Group (FSG) bought the majority shares of Liverpool Football club from fellow Americans George N Gillett Jr and Tom Hicks and it has been an extraordinary journey for the historic club over the decade.
The last couple of years have been really special for the club as they won the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup before they ended their Premier League drought this season.
Now, the Reds are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world boasting a revenue very few clubs can better and what is more important is that the club has fantastic relationship between the board and manager Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool's recruitment under FSG, especially in the last few years, have been arguably the best in Europe but in the initial years, the Reds made a few poor deals. Here, we look at five of the worst transfers Liverpool have made under FSG.
Iago Aspas
Despite the fact that Aspas has been one of the best strikers in La Liga over the years, the Spaniard's sole season in England with Liverpool was a dreadful one. The diminutive Spanish forward was signed by Brendan Rodgers back in 2013 from Celta Vigo, but he failed miserably.
Alberto Moreno
The player in this list to have made the most number of appearances for Liverpool is Moreno. Liverpool signed the full-back from Sevilla in 2014 for a fee believed to be around £12 million and he went on to make a total of 141 appearances for the Reds eventually costing his team the game on numerous occasions.
Lazar Markovic
One of the worst signings in Liverpool history, Markovic was another big-money import from a foreign league who could never settle into life in England. The Serb cost Liverpool more than £1 million for each Premier League game and his return was quite abysmal.
Mario Balotelli
Balotelli had a dreadful spell at Liverpool. The gifted striker, who was once tipped to become a footballing great, was signed by Brendan Rodgers as he made to make a failed attempt to replace Luis Suarez whom Liverpool lost to Barcelona in 2014. Balotelli could never really settle at Anfield .
Andy Carroll
Carroll was snapped up by Liverpool in January 2011 for a fee of £35 million. A truly dreadful signing, Carroll never seemed up to the mark in terms of quality needed to thrive at a top club like Liverpool. He lasted only one and half seasons having scored 11 goals in 58 games across all competitions.