Flashback 2018: Best forwards in Premier League

1. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)
When Liverpool signed Mo Salah from Roma in the summer of 2017, many were skeptical about the deal considering the Egyptian's previous tenure in England with Chelsea, but the 26-year-old has rather proved to be a bargain for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool.
The Egyptian created Premier League history last season scoring 32 goals during the season eclipsing the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Luis Suarez.
Following a rather slow start to the 18/19 season, the Egyptian superstar has picked up his form in recent weeks and is once again on the scoring charts this season.
2. Harry Kane (Tottenham)
Harry Kane has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world in the past few seasons and finished just behind Salah in the race for Golden Boot last season.
With nine goals this season in the League, he is in his usual form this season as well and is one of the front-runners for the Golden Boot.
3. Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)
Manchester City are so brilliant as a team, sometimes the quality of some of their individuals go under the radar and that has exactly been the case for Raheem Sterling.
The Englishman has been one of the most consistent performers for Pep Guardiola's Man City side and is on song this season as well.
4. Sergio Aguero (Manchester City)
One of the best forwards in the Premier League for more than half a decade now, Aguero is always brilliant when he is fit and that has been the case in 2018 as well.
The Argentine maestro has scored 8 goals already this season despite fitness issues and it is never possible to leave him out of the list.
5. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)
Very few players have got adjusted to English football as quickly as the Gabon international did after his mega move to Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018.
This summer, Arsenal ended their 22-year association with Arsene Wenger and in came Unai Emery and the transformation of the club looked quite smooth thanks to the heroics of Aubameyang up front as he leads the scoring charts in 18/19 along with Salah.