Flick Acknowledges Challenge Ahead In Champions League Match Against PSG

Hansi Flick acknowledged the upcoming Champions League match against Paris Saint-Germain as a significant challenge. Barcelona will host the reigning European champions at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. After a successful start with a 2-1 victory over Newcastle United, thanks to Marcus Rashford's two goals, Barcelona aims to continue their winning streak.

Flick's team currently leads LaLiga after seven matches and remains unbeaten across all competitions. They recently secured a 2-1 win against Real Sociedad, coming from behind to triumph. In their last meeting in April 2024, PSG defeated Barcelona 4-1 in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"We're playing against the best team from last season and it's a big challenge. PSG are a very strong team," Flick stated during Tuesday's pre-match press conference. "We're really looking forward to it. I think we need to work on our game plan and what we want to do, like controlling possession and positioning ourselves well."

Pedri's Anticipation for the Clash

Pedri, aged 22, is eager for the encounter with Luis Enrique's squad. He has contributed one goal and six assists in 35 Champions League appearances. "Both teams will want the ball. We'll go all out to dominate and press," Pedri expressed. "We've been a brave side ever since Flick arrived."

Flick emphasised the importance of maintaining high performance throughout the match. "From the very first second to the final whistle, we'll have to play at our highest level," he noted. "This is the Champions League and there's no room for making mistakes."

The anticipation builds as both teams prepare for this crucial clash in their European campaigns.