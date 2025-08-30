Football Flick Expresses Confidence That Barcelona Will Retain Fermin Lopez Despite Chelsea's Interest Hansi Flick is optimistic that Fermin Lopez will remain with Barcelona despite Chelsea's reported interest. Valued at EUR 90 million, Lopez is seen as vital to the team's success. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 30, 2025, 21:26 [IST]

Hansi Flick is confident that Fermin Lopez will stay with Barcelona despite Chelsea's interest. The Blues are considering a move for Lopez after missing out on Xavi Simons, who joined Tottenham. Barcelona values Lopez at €90 million (£78 million). Although Lopez started in Barca's 3-0 win over Mallorca, he was benched in their comeback against Levante. Flick hopes to keep him in Catalonia.

Flick has spoken with Lopez and believes he will remain at the club. "At the moment, he is here. I spoke with him, of course, and I am convinced that he will continue," Flick stated. He acknowledges the uncertainty of the transfer window but is eager for it to close. Flick emphasised Lopez's importance to the team, highlighting his unique playing style.

Barcelona has had a quiet transfer window, adding goalkeeper Joan Garcia, young talent Roony Bardghji, and Marcus Rashford on loan from Manchester United. Financial constraints might force them to sell players before Monday's deadline. Despite this, Barca remains one of five teams with a perfect record after two matchweeks alongside Real Madrid, Villarreal, Athletic Bilbao, and Getafe.

Lopez's skills are crucial for Barcelona's success. Flick praised his abilities both on and off the ball. "He is a very important player with and without the ball," Flick said. Lopez excels at creating space and making decisive passes. His passion for Barcelona is evident as Flick noted, "Barca is in his heart."

Rayo Vallecano has three points from their first two games this season. They defeated Girona 3-1 but lost 1-0 to Athletic Bilbao. They also secured a 5-0 aggregate victory over FC Neman Grodno in the Conference League play-offs. Alvaro Garcia is a key player for Rayo; he has scored three goals against Barcelona in LaLiga.

Pedri is another player to watch for Barcelona as they face Rayo Vallecano next. He played a pivotal role in Barca's comeback against Levante by scoring early in the second half. Pedri enjoys playing against Rayo, having scored three times in six LaLiga matches against them.

Rayo Vallecano has struggled against Barcelona recently, losing their last three LaLiga encounters since Inigo Perez became head coach in February 2024. Before Perez's tenure, Rayo had an unbeaten streak of five games against Barca (three wins and two draws). However, Barca remains favourites for this weekend's match.

Match Prediction: Barcelona Favoured

Barcelona has been dominant away from home under Flick, winning four and drawing one of their last five away league games against teams from Madrid's area. This marks their best run since December 2019 when they won six and drew one away game consecutively. Meanwhile, Rayo has only won once in their last eight home LaLiga matches.

The OPTA win probability suggests a strong chance for Barcelona with a 63.8% likelihood of victory compared to Rayo Vallecano’s 16.4%. A draw stands at 19.8%. The Blaugrana have also achieved nine consecutive away wins in LaLiga under Ronald Koeman since March 2021.

Flick remains focused on his team despite market uncertainties: "I can't change anything, so I don't think about these things." He wishes all players could stay but acknowledges that decisions are beyond his control: "Everyone knows that I would like all the players to stay."