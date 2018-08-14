Football

Footage shows Jamie Carragher being abused by Manchester City fans at service station

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Jamie Carragher, former Liverpool defender, now works as a pundit for Sky Sports
Bengaluru, August 14: A shocking video has emerged showing former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher subjected to a vitriol of vile abuse from Manchester City fans at a motorway service station following City's 2-0 win over Arsenal last week.

Carragher, now a pundit for Sky Sports, was a guest in the studio for last Sunday's Premier League fixtures involving Liverpool vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Manchester City. However, when the former England international was heading into the service station after the completion of the Manchester City game, a group of City supporters was seen abusing him.

The group of fans, a safe yard away from the former Liverpool and England defender, fired a string of disgusting slurs including "Scouse c***" and "Scouse b*****d" at him.

The 40-year-old, however, did not hold himself back. He fired a reply towards them and was seen hitting back at the football supporters with offensive gestures, before disappearing into the Moto services. But the footage did not catch clearly what exactly he said to the group.

After the incident, many football fans have acknowledged the defender's resilience and have instead criticised the supporters.

One user posted: "Some right cringy City fans giving it large inside a coach wonder what they'd do if Carra knocked one of them clean out."

Another wrote: "Grown men abused Carra while standing far away from them. City fans. Why am I surprised?"

While another said: "How embarrassing."

This incident comes five months after Carragher was suspended by Sky over a video which showed him spitting at a car following Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United. However, the defender has been handed his job again for the ongoing Premier League season after he apologised for his behaviour.

He rejoined Gary Neville for Friday Night Football as Manchester United beat Leicester 2-1 and later came back in the studio alongside former Arsenal Ladies star Alex Scott and long-time pundit Graeme Souness to cover Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham and Arsenal's 0-2 defeat against Manchester City.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 14, 2018, 12:17 [IST]
