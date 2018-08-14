Footage shows Jamie Carragher being abused by Manchester City fans at service station

Bengaluru, August 14: A shocking video has emerged showing former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher subjected to a vitriol of vile abuse from Manchester City fans at a motorway service station following City's 2-0 win over Arsenal last week.
Carragher, now a pundit for Sky Sports, was a guest in the studio for last Sunday's Premier League fixtures involving Liverpool vs West Ham and Arsenal vs Manchester City. However, when the former England international was heading into the service station after the completion of the Manchester City game, a group of City supporters was seen abusing him.
The group of fans, a safe yard away from the former Liverpool and England defender, fired a string of disgusting slurs including "Scouse c***" and "Scouse b*****d" at him.
The 40-year-old, however, did not hold himself back. He fired a reply towards them and was seen hitting back at the football supporters with offensive gestures, before disappearing into the Moto services. But the footage did not catch clearly what exactly he said to the group.
Manchester City Fans On way back from Arsenal see Jamie Carragher at services pic.twitter.com/9COg8upZYX— Football hunting grounds (@FHG04) 12 August 2018
After the incident, many football fans have acknowledged the defender's resilience and have instead criticised the supporters.
One user posted: "Some right cringy City fans giving it large inside a coach wonder what they'd do if Carra knocked one of them clean out."
Another wrote: "Grown men abused Carra while standing far away from them. City fans. Why am I surprised?"
While another said: "How embarrassing."
Im seeing videos of Jamie Carragher getting abuse from a van full of City fans. It is fucking embarrassing.— Daine McCormick (@Gidge11) 13 August 2018
What's the need? The guy has done and is doing a decent job as a pundit. The spitting incident was vile. But it's done now.
Are we really becoming THAT club?
This incident comes five months after Carragher was suspended by Sky over a video which showed him spitting at a car following Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United. However, the defender has been handed his job again for the ongoing Premier League season after he apologised for his behaviour.
He rejoined Gary Neville for Friday Night Football as Manchester United beat Leicester 2-1 and later came back in the studio alongside former Arsenal Ladies star Alex Scott and long-time pundit Graeme Souness to cover Liverpool's 4-0 win over West Ham and Arsenal's 0-2 defeat against Manchester City.