Jamie Carragher returns to punditry after serving suspension over spitting scandal

Written By: Aveek Chakraborty
Jamie Carragher, footballer-turned-pundit
Bengaluru, August 9: Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has returned to his punditry role for the first time since the controversial spitting incident in March.

The former English centre-back, since retiring from football, has been a pundit with Sky Sports. However, things went bad for him when he was involved in a shocking spitting incident last season.

The 40-year-old was filmed spitting from his car at a 14-year-old girl and his father, a Manchester United fan who had been taunting him about United's victory over Liverpool. The incident saw him lose his job for the remainder of the season.

The defender then gave a comprehensive interview with Sky News the day after the footage emerged. With guilt in his eyes, he admitted to the wrongdoing and expressed his regret over the incident.

Carragher said: "A moment of madness which is difficult to explain.

"Watching those clips back it feels like an out of body thing - just that moment of madness for four or five seconds. No matter what the circumstances for anyone you can't ever behave like that. That is just unacceptable.

"My biggest regret is for the 14-year-old girl to be caught in the middle of it. That devastates me more than anything.

"I have a young daughter exactly the same age and if somebody had done that it's difficult for me to find the words to how I would react."

Now, five months after the incident, Carragher met Sky Sports' managing director Barney Francis to discuss his future with the organisation. The former Liverpool defender has managed to retain his old job for the new domestic campaign after convincing Sky that he was truly sorry for spitting on a girl.

Carragher, with his fellow colleague at the studio Gary Neville, appeared for first time since the controversial incident this week in Sky's Premier League Launch Show, which included the pre-match conversation with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Vincent Kompany, Ruben Neves and more.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 16:45 [IST]
