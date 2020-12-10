Football 2020 in Review: Five best wingers in the Premier League in 2020

Bengaluru, December 10: With time, Football has seen quite an evolution in terms of almost everything. With the emergence of 4-3-3 system in the modern-day football, a position that has been completely redefined is the wing.
Once, wingers were expected to put in crosses after crosses into the box while stretching the game wide. Nowadays, most wingers are used for inside-forward roles drifting inside and scoring as well as creating a good number of goals. And, we are fortunate to witness some of the best wide players in the world plying their trades in the Premier League.
In this article, we will take a look at the five best wingers in the Premier League during the year 2020:
5. Marcus Rashford - Manchester United
Marcus Rashford and Bruno Fernandes have been the only two Manchester United players who have delivered on a consistent basis despite their teammates letting them down. And, Rashford takes the fifth spot in this list of the best wingers in the Premier League in 2020. The England international has not exclusively played on the flanks having also been used as a number nine but the majority of his gametime has been on the left flank and that is where he has been most effective. With 10 goals and five assists to his name in all competitions this season, the 23-year-old is looking on course to have yet another good season following the impressive 2019-20 season during which he scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists.
4. Raheem Sterling - Manchester City
Manchester City finished a lot behind Liverpool in the Premier League last season which is probably the reason why Raheem Sterling's individual season did not receive its due credit. The English international scored a whooping tally of 31 goals in all competitions last time out while also providing 10 assists and he is having a decent season this time out as well. As of now, the former Liverpool star has seven goals and six assists for an under-performing Manchester City side. The 26-year-old has seen his job get even tougher this season as his goalscoring burden has increased with Sergio Aguero missing through injury.
3. Heung Min-Son - Tottenham Hotspur
Heung Min-Son has been the standout winger in this list during the 2020-21 season so far but the second half of his 2019-20 was not quite on the same level which is why he has to settle for only the third spot in this list. The 28-year-old has 13 goals and six assists to his name this season in all competitions playing a key role in Spurs leading the table this season alongside Harry Kane.
During the last season, he scored 18 goals and provided 12 assists and did not have the best second half of the campaign.
2. Mohamed Salah - Liverpool
Mohamed Salah's first season at Liverpool was so much spectacular that every season after that looks like a disappointing one due to the high expectations set by the Egyptian. While Salah has never stopped delivering for the Reds, he has become a victim of his own success.
The Egyptian superstar has already scored 12 goals while providing three assists this season in all competitions while in the last season, he scored 23 goals and created 13 for his teammates helping Liverpool end their 30-year drought for the Premier League title.
1. Sadio Mane - Liverpool
Over the last couple of years, Sadio Mane has arguably eclipsed his attacking teammates Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino as the most dangerous and most important forward in Liverpool's famous front three. Mane hardly ever has a bad game and his game cannot be judged by just the number of goals and assists.
No one in this list puts as much effort in tracking back and help out the defence as much as Mane and he has certainly been the most consistent player in this list. Mane has five goals and three assists to his name this campaign and scored a total of 22 goals and provided 12 assists last campaign.