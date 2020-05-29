Football Delhi to launch Capital Cup to make Delhi a vibrant football destination

New Delhi, May 29: In order to bring glory days back for football in the capital city as it was during the Durand Cup and DCM, Football Delhi set to launch the Capital Cup. The decision was made during an Executive Committee meeting on Thursday (May 28).
Football Delhi will request to All India Football Federation (AIFF) to grant an appropriate window to hold an 8-team All India tournament in Delhi where minimum four ISL/ I-League clubs will be invited to play in the league-cum-knockout competition.
In order to promote local clubs, four clubs from Delhi will get an opportunity to present their challenge in the tournament.
"Through the Capital Cup, we would like to energise the local football and connect fans with an inspiring football tournament where best clubs and players would be seen in action. It is our attempt to add another initiative to make Capital City a vibrant football city. Delhi's Dr Ambedkar Stadium is one Stadium which has seen all the greats in action and the strong legacy of this stadium and city have to be revived with the Capital Cup," Shaji Prabhakaran, President of Football Delhi, said.
The Association will also discuss the launch of Capital Cup with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Sports Authority of India and State Government to be a key stakeholder in making this tournament a grand success and make it a regular feature of India's capital city.
The Executive Committee also decided to approve the launch of a Digital Hub to connect and engage with the football community and stakeholders. Digital Hub will comprise of different digital platforms including live tv, digital campaign, esports, eLearning, web series, etc. It will be launched in partnership with a corporate partnership.