Former Arsenal boss Emery joins Villarreal on three-year deal

Bengaluru, July 24: Former Arsenal coach Unai Emery has been appointed as the new boss of La Liga club Villarreal on a three-year deal.
Emery succeeds Javi Calleja who was sacked recently after Villarreal could manage only a fifth-place finish in the La Liga season which concluded last week which saw Real Madrid dethroning Barcelona as the champions.
Emery was dismissed by Arsenal last November with the Gunners on a seven-match winless streak, their worst run since 1992.
While success eluded Emery in England, the 48-year-old has a proven track record of getting Spanish teams into the UEFA Champions League, finishing third three times with Valencia in addition to his three straight Europa League feats with Sevilla from 2014.
"Villarreal CF has reached an agreement with Unai Emery for the Basque manager to be Yellows head coach for the next three seasons," Villarreal said in a statement.
💛💛 Welcome @UnaiEmery_! 💛💛https://t.co/IkLXttcwVa pic.twitter.com/tUui5ChDCP— Villarreal CF English (@Eng_Villarreal) July 23, 2020
"Unai Emery is a well-respected coach with vast experience in football around the world, and has manager top-level clubs such as Paris Saint-German and Arsenal FC. Furthermore, he also knows La Liga perfectly, after two successful spells at Sevilla FC and Valencia CF," the Villarreal statement added.
Emery reached the Europa League final last season with Arsenal, losing to London rivals Chelsea.
Calleja managed Villarreal for 15 months before being dismissed in December 2018, only to be reinstated to the post six weeks later. This season he led them to a fifth-placed finish to qualify for the Europa League.
Influential midfielder Santi Cazorla, who has since joined Qatar Stars League champions side Al Sadd, where he will re-unite with Spanish compatriot Xavi Hernandez, also left the Estadio de la Ceramica.
Santi Cazorla confirms move to Xavi's Al Sadd
Emery, who also managed Qatar-owned Paris Saint-Germain for two seasons, was let go by Arsenal after the club won only four of their 13 league matches at the start of the current season.
Emery began his managerial career in La Liga, where he previously ran Valencia and Sevilla, with whom he famously win three consecutive Europa League titles.
Emery will be officially presented to the media on Monday (July 27).
(With inputs from Agencies)