Emmanuel Petit critical of Arsenal's defence

Bengaluru, September 4: Unai Emery's Arsenal may have bagged eight goals from four games but they've also conceded eight, which their former star Emmanuel Petit thinks could be their down fall when it comes to the title, or even to their top four ambitions.
The Arsenal great hit out at the north London side's defence and insisted that they have no hope of Premier League success unless they sort it out.
The Frenchman won a Premier League title during his time with Arsenal, but he doesn't think Emery's side will be anywhere around the contention for it this season.
They may have made it two victories in two, following their win over Cardiff, but they were twice pegged back by the newly-promoted side before winning 3-2.
Petit covered the fixture for French radio and said: "Arsenal's defence is still a long way from the level needed to compete with the top four teams in the Premier League.
"We saw it again against Cardiff. It is a recurring problem, that dates back years with Arsenal."
Arsenal's attempts at bringing a new pressing style has led to them remaining poor defensively, but while players such as Alexandre Lacazette aren't concerned, Petit thinks it's a long-standing problem.
He said: "It has never been fixed, neither by Unai Emery, nor Arsene Wenger, nor the players out on the pitch.
"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette can score 40 to 50 Premier League goals a season between them if they are picked to start matches.
"But even with these two, Arsenal won't be able to finish in the top three if they don't sort out their defensive problems."
Lacazette, however, spoke out after their victory over Cardiff and insisted that the new style of play will take time and teething problems are inevitable.
The former Lyon striker, whose team have won twice and lost to Chelsea and Manchester City, said: “We are learning a lot but the manager says we will concede goals.
"We just make mistakes because we are learning like children. So it is okay it is good. We will be better week after week."