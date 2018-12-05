Former Brazil boss Scolari tipped for Colombian national team job

Bengaluru, Dec 5: Former Brazil boss Luiz Felipe Scolari has been offered the Colombian national team job, the former World Cup winner has confirmed.
The 70-year-old veteran coach last coached a national team in 2014 World Cup when he was in charge of Brazil national team. However, the tenure ended with a bitter note after they lost against Germany 7-1 in the semi-final.
Following the defeat, he again returned to club football with Brazilian side Gremio followed by Chinese sides Guangzhou Evergrande and lastly Palmeiras. He won three league titles along with AFC Champions cup with the Chinese team while recently got victorious with Palmeiras after they won the recent 2018 Brazilian league.
#Palmeiras title-winning #Brasileirão2018 season:— Joga Bonito USA (@Jasoninho10) December 2, 2018
23 wins
11 draws
4 losses
80 points
64 goals scored
26 goals conceded
23 game unbeaten streak to end the season. Didn't lose a single game after Luiz Felipe Scolari took over in July. Impressive!#PalmeirasDecacampeão 🇧🇷🏆👏👏 pic.twitter.com/aKHGSEOzG0
However, now as per reports, the Brazilian coach has been offered a role in Colombian national team and the veteran coach himself also is now pondering over his future with Palmeiras.
"There has been an approach, yes ," he told ESPN Brasil. "It is a role which, now that the season is over, we can think about more clearly.
"Over the past 20, 25 years, I have spent 80 percent of my time outside Brazil. So I need to think about certain family aspects.
"I also have another family: the Palmeiras family. The way in which they respected me, received me, the connection between Palmeiras fans, I need to think.
"You need to know that, when you are in a place where you are respected, it is worth more than other values and situations you have thought about."
Colombia are without a permanent coach since their world cup round of 16 exit this year. Former Colombia coach Jose Pekerman left his role as manager after the 2018 World Cup, where the Cafeteros lost to England on penalties in the round of 16, and have since been under the guidance of under-20 boss Arturo Reyes on an interim basis.
The Latin American side earlier also approached former Mexico boss Juan Carlos Osorio for the role, but he opted instead for the Paraguay job recently. Scolari is now favourite for the job and talks are expected to befall in the coming months.
Scolari has been in management since 1982 and famously led Brazil to a World Cup triumph in 2002. He also took Portugal to the Euro 2004 final and has immense continental success in South America and Asia in club football.