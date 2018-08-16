Former Chelsea captain John Terry's next move revealed, and it's unusual

London, Aug 16: Former Chelsea skipper John Terry's footballing career has encountered a surprise turn of events as the 37-year-old has landed a new job working as a TV pundit analysing Egyptian football.
The 37-year-old's future as a professional footballer remains in doubt after he left Aston Villa this season. The English defender joined the championship side last season after leaving Chelsea but after his failure to get the promotion to Premier League the centre-back choose not to continue with the Villa Park side.
Almost three months have passed by since leaving Aston Villa and John Terry is no closer to finding a new club. There have also been suggestions he could retire and venture into management while a move abroad has also been touted amid reports of Terry becoming an ambassador for a betting company.
But in a surprise turn of events, the player has now used his spare time to venture into television, and the Chelsea skipper has been hired as an analyst to discuss Egyptian super team Pyramids FC.
The team has been recently bought by Turki Al Alshaikh and he has renamed the club from Al Assiouty and bought the TV rights for the Egyptian League.
Pyramids FC has the biggest budget in Egypt and the new owner has also brought in more 20 players over the past two weeks as he attempts to buy the top-flight title.
The Turkish billionaire also now apparently targetting to attract some of the biggest names in world football to appear on the show in Cairo, either in person or via satellite link to gain more attention and in his attempts, he already has lured Roberto Carlos, ex-Spurs striker Mido along with Terry while it is expected that the likes of Ronaldinho, Didier Drogba, Alan Shearer and Rio Ferdinand will also appear at one stage of the season.
Terry appeared to analyse Pyramids’ 1-0 win over Enppi on August 3 and then the 1-1 home draw with Elentag Elharby on August 8. He also covered Al-Ahly's 1-1 draw with Ismaily later.
However, it is understood that the 37-year-old is not expecting to venture into punditry as a full-time job as of yet and only choose to go on with this project to spend his spare time.