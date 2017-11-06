Former Chelsea legend John Terry suffers big injury blow

London, Nov 6: Ex-Chelsea captain John Terry is facing a long spell on the sidelines after he broke a bone in his foot during Aston Villa's defeat to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday (November 4).
Terry, 36, limped out of the game after just 20 minutes and was immediately subbed off and taken to hospital where he discovered he broke his fifth metatarsal.
Terry confirmed the extent of his injury on Instagram following an output and suggested he is devasted with the injury.
"I have just had news that I have broken my fifth metatarsal," he said.
"Devastated is an understatement to how I'm feeling tonight. I will be doing everything I can to get back fit as soon as possible."
In the game Hull's another important player, Snodgrass also got injured and following their first defeat of the season against Sheffield 2-1, Manager Bruce also shared his disappointment with the injury news and talked about the extent of their injury.
"It was one of those difficult afternoons," Bruce said. "I have to say they scored two wonderful goals. We can always pick holes defensively but it was always going to be a mountain to climb.
"I took a gamble with Robert Snodgrass who played with broken ribs. He wanted to play but it backfired and I should have known better.
"We then lost Terry which was a tremendous blow. The loss of key players is critical to all of us, especially when it is someone like John Terry.
"Fitness-wise John was in good nick. Let's hope the injury is not so bad and he will be out for six weeks and not 12 weeks."
Terry left the Blues this season after 19 years on a free transfer for English Championship football side Hull City and had played every minute of Villa's 16 matches in the Championship this season so far.
Terry also carries the armband for the Second Division side and has been instrumental for them this season as the Tigers currently sit fifth in the league.
This injury will be a big blow to Steve Bruce's preparation for the promotion as the manager now has to continue without the skipper at least for six weeks.