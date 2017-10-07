Former Chelsea player Oscar opens door to stunning return to the London club

Chelsea, Oct 7: Former Chelsea midfielder now at Chinese league, Oscar has claimed in an interview that he would hope to rejoin the London club should he come back to European football in the next few seasons, and also made an admission that money, not football drove his move to the Chinese Super League.
A £19million summer signing for the Blues in 2012, Oscar went ahead to play four productive years in west London, playing more than 200 games for the club, winning two Premier League titles and one Europa League with them.
However, the 26-year-old Brazilian left Chelsea for Cash-rich Shanghai SIPG in December 2016 for around £60m. But the Brazilian playmaker now in an interview has suggested that if there is a chance to make a comeback to European football, he wants to come back to Chelsea at some stage.
"Yes, I would go back! I'm still young, I'm 26," he told PL Brasil this week.
"Who knows in two, three years to return to the Premier League - I would be very happy. And preferably for Chelsea, who opened the door for me to return."
Oscar also revealed the reason why he made such decision to leave the club so early and he pointed out Antonio Conte for the reason of his exit, insisting that he was left without a role after Conte decided to change the formation.
" changed the team's way of playing in a 3-4-3 and I did not play anymore, I did not have a position to play, because I'm a more offensive midfielder and then changed a lot," he said.
"So I decided to leave too, but I left the door open."
Many people at that time of transfer criticised Oscar for moving out of Europe for a big contract to such a lower league just when clubs like Atletico, Juventus all were eager to tie him down.
However, Oscar suggested that rather than thinking about football, that time he thought of his family and future and agreed to such a move where he can earn a lot of money.
"When I made my decision to come , I was certainly thinking more of my family than of my career," he admitted in an interview with Copa90.
"Because in my career I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that I can return because I am still young.
"When I was talking with Shanghai, I was talking to big clubs from Europe, as well. There was Atletico Madrid, who I almost joined. I liked them very much and what they were offering me at the time.
"There was also Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan. I had some options. But I opted for Shanghai and afterwards, I can still return to Europe."