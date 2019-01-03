Football

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Former FIFA referee Alex Vaz passes away at 84

By Pti
Former FIFA referee Alex Vaz passed away at his residence
Former FIFA referee Alex Vaz passed away at his residence

Mumbai, January 3: Former FIFA referee Alex Vaz, who was also referees' instructor, passed away at his residence in Mumbai on Wednesday (January 2) evening after a prolonged illness.

Vaz, was a renowned match official that asserted his authority on the football field and commanded respect from players, team management and officials. He was

"Alex was a very good referee, one of the best in the country. He was mostly assigned to officiate in the finals of major tournaments," recalled former India captain and coach Shabbir Ali.

Vaz was also an able administrator and served as the president of the Bombay Referees' Association and the Mumbai Schools Sports Association. He was also associated with other sports like athletics and volleyball.

Vaz was also a teacher at the Holy Name High School in Colaba and Alexander Girls High School at Fort in Mumbai. He was 84 and is survived by two sons and two daughters, according to a media release. The funeral service is scheduled to be held on Friday (January 4), the release added.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 161/2 (50.0 vs AUS
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: football fifa referee mumbai obituary
    Story first published: Thursday, January 3, 2019, 10:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue