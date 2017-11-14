Former Liverpool and Chelsea player eyes Premier League return

London, November 14: Former Premier League superstar Fernando Torres has revealed that he is keen to return to Premier League, according to reports.
The Spaniard has been with his hometown club Atletico Madrid since making a nostalgic return in 2016 but reports claims the former Liverpool striker is set to leave Atletico on loan in the new year.
The former Liverpool favourite has been limited to two sole appearances this season - one in the league and one in the cup.
And the arrival of Diego Costa from Chelsea in January will only compound his current situation.
The 2010 World Cup-winner is already concerned about his lack of minutes, and is aware the situation will only worsen when it is January and Costa moves back to Atletico Madrid.
The Daily Mirror reports that Torres' representatives have made his desire to leave Atleti on loan in January clear to Newcastle and Southampton.
He is hopeful that either side will make a worthy offer which will convince the La Liga side to allow him a return to England.
A move to Newcastle United would see the Spanish hitman reunite with Rafa Benitez, who originally bought the 33-year-old to the Premier League to play for Liverpool in 2007.
The report also claims that Torres, who has 246 club career goals in 693 games, including 81 in 142 matches for Liverpool, only has 18 months left on his current deal.
He plans to retire at the end of his deal and wants to play as much as possible in the last season before he hangs up his boots.
We might also see Liverpool making a shock move for the Spaniard as well which will surely take the fans back into nostalgia but realistically, Torres’ best option will be moving to a mid-table club where he can get game time.