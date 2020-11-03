Pochettino ready for managerial return

London, November 3: Mauricio Pochettino is missing football management in England and is ready to return to the game.
The Argentinian was sacked by Tottenham and replaced by Jose Mourinho last November.
Pochettino took charge of 293 games for Spurs and left with a win percentage of 54 – Andre Villas-Boas (55 per cent) is the only manager to have overseen at least 50 matches for the club and possess a better win rate.
He was victorious in 113 of his 202 Premier League games for Spurs (D43, L46), earning an average 1.89 points per game.
Pochettino has previously been linked with several top jobs including Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain, but more recently he has been touted as a leading candidate to take over at Manchester United should under-pressure boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer be disposed of.
When asked if he was looking for a return to management, Pochettino told Sky Sports: "I was always ready to be involved in the game again. I love football. It's my passion, not my job.
"It's not a stress when you are working. It's not a stress to go to the training ground. It's not a stress to prepare for a game. It's not a stress to compete.
"I am looking forward to being involved in the game again, I love the game.
"We are inside, we are working, we are doing things, but it is not the same thing to be involved every day, to share it with your players, your staff and the club. You miss that."
4 - Tottenham Hotspur finished in the top four in four of their five previous completed seasons under Mauricio Pochettino, this after having finished in the top four in just two of their 22 Premier League campaigns before his arrival. Improved. pic.twitter.com/Ie8mo6MhNO— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 19, 2019
Spurs had managed only two top-four finishes in 22 Premier League seasons before Pochettino's arrival; he achieved the feat in four of his five seasons in charge.
The north London club also reached the Champions League final for the first time in their history in 2019 but lost 2-0 to Liverpool in Madrid.
The 48-year-old appears particularly keen to return to the Premier League having managed for six years in England after spells with Southampton and Spurs.
"I discovered an amazing people in this country, an amazing culture. I am in love," he added.