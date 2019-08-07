Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Former Uruguay, Man United forward Forlan retires

By Opta
Diego Forlan

Montevideo, August 7: Former Uruguay and Manchester United forward Diego Forlan has announced his retirement from professional football.

Forlan, 40, last played for Kitchee in Hong Kong, with his final appearance coming in May last year.

The forward, who also played for the likes of Inter and Atletico Madrid during a fine career in Europe, confirmed his retirement on Tuesday (August 6).

"It hasn't been easy, I didn't want the time to come, but I knew it was going to come," Forlan told Telemundo.

"I have decided to stop playing football professionally."

Forlan started his professional career with Independiente in Argentina before earning a £6.9million move to Manchester United in January 2002.

He won the Premier League with United in 2002-03 and the FA Cup the following season before joining Villarreal in 2004.

Forlan enjoyed a prolific spell in La Liga, scoring 128 goals in 240 league games for Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, while also helping the latter clinch the Europa League in 2009-10.

After a brief spell at Inter, he played for Internacional, Cerezo Osaka, Penarol, Mumbai City and Kitchee before calling time on his career.

Forlan will also be remembered as one of Uruguay's greatest players, having scored 36 goals in 112 appearances for his nation, who won the Copa America in 2011, while he claimed the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup as his country finished fourth.

Luis Suarez, Forlan's former international team-mate, paid tribute to the forward.

"Historic for Uruguayan football. Grateful for all the unforgettable moments you made all Uruguayans live, both in the national team and in all the teams you played," the Barcelona star wrote on Twitter.

"I will always be grateful for what you taught me, both on and off the field, a dream to have played with one of my idols. You will always be a legend in Uruguay. A lot of success in your new challenges, friend."

More DIEGO FORLAN News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
India won by 7 wickets
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 8:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue