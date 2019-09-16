Four Champions League ties to watch out for

Napoli vs Liverpool
Reigning champions, Liverpool kick-off their title defence against a team who came perilously close to ousting them last season as they travel to Italy to take on Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo in Match-Day 1 of the new campaign.
This is Napoli's fourth successive UEFA Champions League campaign while Liverpool are in the competition for third successive year having reached the final in 2018 and lifted the trophy for the sixth time, 12 months later.
Kick off at 12.30 am (IST), September 18
Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona
Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona meet for the first time in 20 years at this stage of the competition and both these teams had their campaign ended by English teams last year.
This will be Dortmund's eighth group campaign in nine seasons while Barcelona are making their 16th successive appearance. The Catalans are unbeaten in 14 Champions League group stage fixtures but will see a tough trip to the famous Signal Iduna Park with their key man, Lionel Messi a major doubt.
Kick off at 12.30 am (IST), September 18
Paris Saint-Germain vs Real Madrid
The clash of the titans would see the world's most expensive football player Neymar returning back in action for PSG. The Brazilian will join one of the most prolific attack force in Champions League with Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Mauro Icardi.
Champions League winner as player and coach Zinedine Zidane is all set to lead the Los Blancos to another European glory with the addition of Eden Hazard to the star studded team comprising elite players like Gareth Bale, Karim Benzema, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric among others. PSG vs Real Madrid promises to be a goal fest as the football giants will give it all to top their table and win the League.
Kick off at 12.30am (IST), September 19
Atletico Madrid vs Juventus
Goal machine Cristiano Ronaldo the first player to win the UEFA Champions League five times. He is all set to kick-start his Champions League campaign with his bang with Paulo Dybala and Matthijs de Ligt among other star footballers. Ronaldo has single headedly denied Atletico Madrid's Champions League chances not once but twice, scoring a hat-trick on both the occasions.
Atletico Madrid's new signing and termed to be the next Ronaldo, Portuguese forward Joao Felix is set to make his mark in his Champions League debut. Felix will be joining Diego Costa and Alvaro Morata as Atletico aims to win the Champions League for the first time ever.
Kick off at 12.30 am (IST), September 19
