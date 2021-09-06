Four free agents top clubs could still sign after transfer window closes

Bengaluru, Sept. 6: The Premier League transfer window closed last week on August 31st, meaning that transfers from other clubs now can't be completed.
However, the free-agent market is still up for grabs and worth exploring for sides that are tasked with finding cheap signings to improve their squad.
So, here are the four big names who are without a club and on the search for a new opportunity and challenge:
1. Serge Aurier
One of the biggest high profile names in this list, the Spurs winger is now without a club after being released by the North London club. The Ivorian defender only had a year left in his current contract and after failing to find a new club in the transfer window, both the parties mutually agreed to terminate his deal.
Aurier arrived at White Hart Lane in 2017 for £23m from PSG but never really managed a first-team birth under four different managers. However, he still could be extraordinary in his days and could be a good signing as a free agent.
2. Sergio Romero
The Argentine was surplus to the requirement under Solskjaer since last season and the club tried to offload him. However, could not find a permanent buyer. This summer he has been released by the Red Devils. He has not played for three seasons now however he was pretty reliable being a deputy of De Gea. He racked up 61 appearances in six years in England, keeping an impressive 39 clean sheets and conceding just 27 goals. He has recently been linked with a couple of PL sides and La Liga club Granada.
3. Daniel Sturridge
The 32-year-old has been without a club since getting a ban for betting. He had his contract at Trabzonspor terminated. However, the English striker is now all set to return to full action. He has been linked with the Spanish side Real Mallorca while the MLS club Inter Miami are also keeping an eye.
4. Eliaqium Mangala
One of the costliest defenders of Premier League at one time, the 30-year-old French international is also without a club after being released by Valencia this summer. After his failed stint at City and Everton, the centre-half struggled once again in Spain and despite two years left in his deal, the club let him go this summer. However, at just 30-years of age and so much experience of top-flight, he should not be short of suitors after being a free agent.