Football
Four major highlights of La Liga weekend

By
Karim Benzema
Real Madrid have moved to the top of the LaLiga Santander table on 15 points.

Bengaluru, October 3: From a new attendance record and assist-providing goalkeeper to another international award, the La Liga was full of action last week as with a win and a draw over the past seven days, Real Madrid moved to the top with 15 points.

Just behind them are Granada on 14 and, excitingly.

These two teams now meet at the Santiago Bernabeu for a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday (October 5).

La Liga Fixtures | Points Table

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at the highlights of the La Liga week, which was full of action and drama.

Attendance record

Attendance record

Atletico Madrid hosted Real Madrid in the Madrid derby on Saturday night in front of a record-setting crowd of 68,302 fans.

The highest capacity ever recorded at the Wanda Metropolitano, the attendance surpassed even that for the Champions League final back in June.

Assist for Ter Stegen

Assist for Ter Stegen

Marc-Andre ter Stegen had a day to remember as Barcelona took on Getafe on Saturday. The goalkeeper kept a clean sheet in his side's 2-0 win, but he also finished the match with an assist after playing a long ball forward for Luis Suarez to score the opener.

It is not often that a goalkeeper provides an assist and the German will surely remember that moment for the rest of his life.

Debut goal in under 100sec

Debut goal in under 100sec

Rea Madrid's home match against Osasuna was a special moment for 18-year-old Brazilian forward Rodrygo Goes. The teenager came on for his debut and scored his first La Liga Santander goal just 93sec after stepping onto the pitch.

Not since Ronaldo Nazario scored 62sec into his debut against Deportivo Alaves in 2002 has a Real Madrid player gotten off the mark so quickly.

Valencia conquer San Mames

Valencia conquer San Mames

Athletic Club had not lost a game at home in almost a year until Valencia's visit in the weekend.

Los Che travelled north to Bilbao and put in an impressive performance to run out 1-0 winners on Saturday, ending Athletic's 18-match unbeaten home streak in LaLiga Santander which stretched back to October, 2018.

Story first published: Thursday, October 3, 2019, 12:09 [IST]
