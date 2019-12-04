Football
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Four major talking points of La Liga weekend

By
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has now scored a goal at every La Liga stadium.

Bengaluru, December 4: An exciting La Liga weekend saw a trademark Lionel Messi goal in the 86th minute earning Barcelona a 1-0 victory away at Atletico Madrid at the Estadio Wanda Metropolitano.

The Argentinian has now scored a league goal at every one of the stadiums in use in La Liga.

This goal ensured Barcelona went back to the top of the league table, level on points with Real Madrid.

La Liga results | Points Table | Fixtures

With MSL Media inputs, myKhel.com looks at four major highlights of the La Liga weekend.

Golden Boy

Golden Boy

The Golden Boy award is a prize given out annually by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the top Under-21 talent and the recipient for 2019 is Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.

The 20-year-old Portuguese superstar burst onto the scene with Benfica this calendar year before making a summer transfer to the Spanish capital.

New contract

New contract

Sergio Canales has called the Estadio Benito Villamarin home since 2018 and he is set to spend several more years at Real Betis.

The midfielder penned a new deal with the Andalusian club, one which runs to 2023.

Bragging rights

Bragging rights

Valencia take the bragging rights in the derby with Villarreal

There was a derby in the Valencian Community, as Valencia welcomed Villarreal to Mestalla. A hugely entertaining and end-to-end game broke out and Valencia edged it 2-1 thanks to a winner from Ferran Torres.

Ten weeks out

Ten weeks out

It was a tough week for Barcelona's star player Ousmane Dembele.

The Frenchman suffered a new hamstring injury in the UEFA Champions League action and Barcelona have stated that he is likely to miss approximately 10 weeks.

More LIONEL MESSI News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Wednesday, December 4, 2019, 10:59 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 4, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue