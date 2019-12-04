Four major talking points of La Liga weekend

Golden Boy
The Golden Boy award is a prize given out annually by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to the top Under-21 talent and the recipient for 2019 is Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix.
The 20-year-old Portuguese superstar burst onto the scene with Benfica this calendar year before making a summer transfer to the Spanish capital.
New contract
Sergio Canales has called the Estadio Benito Villamarin home since 2018 and he is set to spend several more years at Real Betis.
The midfielder penned a new deal with the Andalusian club, one which runs to 2023.
Bragging rights
Valencia take the bragging rights in the derby with Villarreal
There was a derby in the Valencian Community, as Valencia welcomed Villarreal to Mestalla. A hugely entertaining and end-to-end game broke out and Valencia edged it 2-1 thanks to a winner from Ferran Torres.
Ten weeks out
It was a tough week for Barcelona's star player Ousmane Dembele.
The Frenchman suffered a new hamstring injury in the UEFA Champions League action and Barcelona have stated that he is likely to miss approximately 10 weeks.