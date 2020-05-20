Four players Barcelona are likely to sell to generate money for the Summer window

Bengaluru, May 20: Due to the influence of the coronavirus pandemic, football clubs across Europe are struggling financially and Barcelona are not immune to those problems.
The Spanish club has already cut down the wages of the playing team by a massive 80 percent to deal with the situation.
And as per reports, in order to be active in the market in Summer, they have to sell first to fund for the upcoming window.
We have enlisted such four players who's future look bleak at Camp Nou. The management may find this situation as the ideal time to sell them given the coronavirus stimulated economic crisis.
Philippe Coutinho
Barcelona bought Coutinho from Liverpool in 2018 with a World record fee but he has struggled to exercise the same character that he showed at Liverpool. The club eventually decided to send him on loan to Bayern Munich this term. But the Bavarian giants have put off the idea of making the deal permanent for €120million.
The player is unlikely to have any future at Camp Nou and Barca would love to get some money back from his high cost. He still has credit in England and three teams of the Premier League -Chelsea, Newcastle United and Leicester City are reportedly interested in him. Although it is hard to imagine anyone paying anything close to what the Spanish side paid to Liverpool.
Ousmane Dembele
The second most expensive player in Barcelona's history but it is fair to say that the move has not quite worked out. The French attacker has struggled to put on consistent displays, with his off-field and injury issues restraining his impact on the pitch. Dembele too has been rumoured to be unsettled at the Catalan side with a whole host of other clubs interested in signing him.
Although it is improbable to believe that any club would pay around Barcelona's €100m asking price, but the club would still look for buyers and would hope to recoup the money as much as possible.
Arturo Vidal
The Chilean midfielder has been a great servant since joining the side but the player is gradually entering into the twilight stage of his career. He has been attracting serious interest from Serie A with Inter Milan and Juventus. Barcelona would be fine cashing in on him which would hand them an extra fund for Summer plus lower down the wage bill.
Ivan Rakitic
The Croatian midfielder had been a mainstay in the Barcelona squad and was one of their more consistent players over the past four years helping the side to win every possible trophy. However, his performance along with the new arrival of De Jong and Arthur has look to have phased him out of the club, who has warmed bench mostly this term.
He has been linked with a number of clubs including the likes of Inter Milan and his former side Sevilla. In Summer, Barcelona will surely get him off their books in order to cut down costs.