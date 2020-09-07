Four Premier League stars who need to find their form in 20/21

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: Premier League is just around the corner and with the new season comes new hope, new opportunities.
Just like every season, in the last campaign, there were several players who could not perform well or live up to his standard. But the next season may be crucial in their development as players.
A new Premier League campaign offers a new start for those players who disappointed last year, and here we have selected such four names who need to improve for their clubs and find their former impressive forms soon.
Tanguy Ndombele
Tottenham's record signing started the season on a bang, scoring a goal on his debut. But since then it has been mostly downhill for the talented 23-year-old. He’s looked far from the player that had Europe’s leading clubs keen for his signature last summer. Although recurring injuries have hampered his adaptation to Premier League, however under both Pochettino and Mourinho, he failed to match his former talent. Adding more salt to the wound, he was heavily criticized by Mourinho and since then he made just two substitute appearances following the Premier League’s restart. There is no doubt he needs to find his form soon next season otherwise could face the axe.
Dele Alli
Another Spurs player who did not justify his star tag last season. The English midfielder is regarded as one of the best talents in England and his two consecutive accolades of PFA Young Player of the Year validates the stat. But for the last two seasons, he has looked a shadow of the player.
After the arrival of Jose Mourinho, he although found a bit of rhythm, but soon the consistency once again was replaced by a rather lackluster period. He although still managed eight goals and provided a further four assists in PL which were respectable, but he needs to do more to match his former self.
John Stones
Stones had starred for Everton to establish himself as one of the most exciting players in English football and City did not hesitate a record amount on the defender expecting big things. He had a tough time in his first season but then again bounced the following term.
But for the last two seasons, he has become somewhat of a forgotten man at the Etihad and looks in danger of losing his place from the team.
Despite City crying out for defenders in an injury-plagued campaign, Stones were only handed just 12 league starts which speaks a lot about Guardiola's confidence in him. Stones is still young and has years to work his way to the top. But he will need to find the form very soon next season in order to play a pivotal role in Pep Guardiola’s plans.
Naby Keita
Klopp splurged the cash for the Leipzig midfielder hoping that he could be a direct answer to Coutinho's departure. But with a string of injuries, the 25-year-old is still finding it hard to be a regular in the side. Keita has shown glimpses of his obvious talent on occasion. He impressed following the Premier League’s restart and he will hope to take that form into the new campaign. But next season he has to make sure he stays fit and performs consistently. He will be in his third full season next season and if he can't sort out the injury issues now, he may never be able to deliver on his potential.