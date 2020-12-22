Four Premier League youngsters who should seek a move in January

Bengaluru, Dec. 22: The winter transfer window is just one and a half weeks away. And For some young players, it is the perfect time to seek a move temporarily, if not permanently after finding playing time hard to come by during the first half of the campaign.
If they can manage a suitable one, it will not only improve their stalled development but also can boost their chances of making the first-team picture for the next campaign.
Many youngsters in the Premier League as of now require proper loan deals that will hand them the taste of regular senior footballs. But here we have cherry-picked only four of them who were part of first-team football last season but is now on the fringes:
1. Brandon Williams
After bursting into the scene last season with 36 senior appearances, the young fullback has been limited to just two first-team appearances so far. His pathway to first-team football has been blocked this season following the summer signing of Alex Telles from Porto. He is now behind the Brazil international and Luke Shaw for a position at left-back, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka remains a competitor on the opposite flank. With the prospect of regular first-team football unlikely between now and the end of the season, it could be in his benefit to go out on loan.
2. Fikayo Tomori
Tomori impressed during his breakthrough season at Chelsea last term appearing 22 times. This season, however, he appears to be on the fringes of his club’s side. As things stand, it is Thiago Silva and Kurt Zouma who are Frank Lampard’s regular two centre backs, with Rudiger providing the first choice backup. It is unlikely to change soon. Therefore, a loan stint at a Championship side or a mid table Premier League team could do the youngster the world of good.
3. William Saliba
The former St. Etienne youngster was expected to play a big role at the Gunners this year, however, he has been frozen out and left out of the registered squad. As of now, it is clear he does not have a place under Arteta for this season. A loan move would hand him an opportunity to make a fresh start, while also proving a point to Arteta.
4. Reiss Nelson
The 20-year-old last season was coming back from a successful loan spell in Germany with TSG Hoffenheim where he scored seven goals in 23 Bundesliga matches. He was backed to make a big impact at the Emirates this season, however, failed to make a cut in the first team. He has been a regular in Europa this season but has managed just 70 min in PL so far. At such an age, he needs more regular football and again a temporary move could be the best solution for him right now.