Four youngsters ready to break into Solskjaer's first team

By
Bengaluru, Aug 5: Manchester United have had a rich history of promoting youngsters and their current squad strength is the prime example of it.

The current stars like Marcus Rashford and Jesse Lingard are all products of the grassroots program of the Red Devils. Though Paul Pogba is regarded as the superstar to arrive from Juventus from a multi-million deal but he too is the product of the famous Old Trafford academy, who made his debut under Ferguson before moving to Italy.

United in recent years have splashed huge amounts in each of the transfer windows. This time they have already landed two players with Wan Bissaka and Daniel James while Harry Maguire is also set to complete a transfer. With just four days to the conclusion of the transfer window for English football, there have been a slew of high-profile names linked with a move to at the moment.

Although an influx of quality players in the squad is the priority but manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has assured that the youth graduates will get an opportunity to impress with the senior team.

In almost every pre-season game Solskjaer has provided an opportunity to young blood and these are the four names who are expected to break into the first team in the coming season.

1) Axel Tuanzebe

Tuanzebe got his debut under Louis Van Gaal in his last season and has had a limited role to play under Jose Mourinho as well. He was loaned back to championship side last season and he clearly passed the test with flying colours. During his loan spell at Aston Villa, he helped the club gain promotion and made 25 Championship appearances.

This pre-season could turn out to be make or break for him. He has been impressive in the club's pre-season tour and if the Norway boss looks to keep faith on the youngster, he could jump above in the pecking order ahead of the likes of Smalling, Rojo and Jones, who has had a dull last few weeks.

2) Mason Greenwood

The 17-year-old was the most impressive player in the pre-season campaign this term. One of the most anticipated talents to have come out of Manchester United's academy since Marcus Rashford, he has already made four senior appearances for United, starting the final day defeat by Cardiff at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has promised him more game time next season.

United are short on strikers going into the new season with Romelu Lukaku seemingly on his way out and with the Red Devils unable to make a deal for Dybala, this could be the season for him to impress.

3) Angel Gomes

Having made his first senior appearance against Crystal Palace at the end of the 2016/17 season as the youngest ever United player, the 18-year-old isn't a new name for United fans. He impressed on last summer's tour too and this season could finally be the one in which he ensures that he gets a lot more chances in United's first team.

He is unlikely to be sent on loan this term and Solskjaer is keen to continue his development at Old Trafford, but he could only be involved in the Cup games.

4) Tahith Chong

Despite starting the season in the under-18 squad, the youngster succeeded to make two Premier League appearances and one Champions League appearance for the Red Devils last season. Chong faces a strong fight in the wide areas which has been made that bit tougher with the arrival of Daniel James, However, some strong displays over the course of the tour could give Solskjaer plenty of food for thought ahead of the new season.

Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 11:48 [IST]
