Four youngsters ready to break into Solskjaer's first team

1) Axel Tuanzebe
Tuanzebe got his debut under Louis Van Gaal in his last season and has had a limited role to play under Jose Mourinho as well. He was loaned back to championship side last season and he clearly passed the test with flying colours. During his loan spell at Aston Villa, he helped the club gain promotion and made 25 Championship appearances.
This pre-season could turn out to be make or break for him. He has been impressive in the club's pre-season tour and if the Norway boss looks to keep faith on the youngster, he could jump above in the pecking order ahead of the likes of Smalling, Rojo and Jones, who has had a dull last few weeks.
2) Mason Greenwood
The 17-year-old was the most impressive player in the pre-season campaign this term. One of the most anticipated talents to have come out of Manchester United's academy since Marcus Rashford, he has already made four senior appearances for United, starting the final day defeat by Cardiff at Old Trafford and Solskjaer has promised him more game time next season.
United are short on strikers going into the new season with Romelu Lukaku seemingly on his way out and with the Red Devils unable to make a deal for Dybala, this could be the season for him to impress.
3) Angel Gomes
Having made his first senior appearance against Crystal Palace at the end of the 2016/17 season as the youngest ever United player, the 18-year-old isn't a new name for United fans. He impressed on last summer's tour too and this season could finally be the one in which he ensures that he gets a lot more chances in United's first team.
He is unlikely to be sent on loan this term and Solskjaer is keen to continue his development at Old Trafford, but he could only be involved in the Cup games.
4) Tahith Chong
Despite starting the season in the under-18 squad, the youngster succeeded to make two Premier League appearances and one Champions League appearance for the Red Devils last season. Chong faces a strong fight in the wide areas which has been made that bit tougher with the arrival of Daniel James, However, some strong displays over the course of the tour could give Solskjaer plenty of food for thought ahead of the new season.