Four youngsters to got their first call-up at the international stage in this break

Bengaluru, March 25: The international break has summoned upon us and for the club football fans, it is quite frustrating to go without action for around two weeks. But international football returns with plenty at stake across the globe from World Cup qualifying in Europe to friendlies.
Not only that the ongoing clashes will also be savoured by a group of young footballers who received their debut international call recently. There is no greater feeling than representing your country and some of the budding youngsters of world football have been handed the opportunity in this break.
Here, we have looked at such four youngsters who after a breakthrough season now have got their maiden shots to impress on the international stage this weekend as well:
Jamal Musiala – Germany
The 18-year-old Bayern Munich midfielder has been included in a 26-man squad for this month's World Cup qualifiers against Iceland, Romania and North Macedonia. Due to Covid restrictions, some of the Premier League players are not included in the lineup and it has opened the doors for the attacking midfielder. Musiala has mostly played in cup competitions. However, he still has managed 31 games across all competitions scoring four times.
Florian Wirtz - Germany
Another German youngster who has been benefited from the Covid restrictions. The Bayer Leverkusen has been one of the best youngsters in the league if not the best. Filling in the void left by Kai Havertz, he has scored seven goals and assists each across all competitions. He could even start against Iceland on March 25 given the German lacks creativity in the middle of the pitch recently.
Ollie Watkins – England
The 24-year-old striker has been one of the many shines in a season of mixed outcomes for Aston Villa. Signing for the Villa Park team last summer from Championship side Brentford, he has scored 10 Premier League goals in his debut campaign that has now seen him getting his senior England call-up.
Bryan Gil – Spain
Spain coach Luis Enrique has named several uncapped players in this international break and the 20-year-old midfielder is one of them. The Sevilla midfielder who is currently on loan at Eibar has been one of the standout young players in La Liga this term. It however remains to be seen if he can break into the lineup given there's still enough quality in his positions in the Spanish squad.