Four youngsters who got their much-awaited international debut

Bengaluru, Sept. 7: Ahead of the curtain-raiser of the league campaign, players from top European sides are busy representing their country and the ongoing clashes will surely be savoured by a group of young footballers who made debut appearances for their respective nations.
There is no greater feeling than representing your country and some of the budding youngsters of world football were handed the opportunity this week during the UEFA Nations League.
Here, we have looked at four such youngsters who after a breakthrough season now have got their maiden shots to impress on the international stage this weekend.
Ansu Fati
The Barcelona youngster broke a whole lot of records this season becoming the youngest goalscorer for the Catalan side. The 17-year-old scored seven goals in just 11 league starts for Barcelona and it subsequently earned him his maiden call-up to the Spanish national side. Fati was very recently given the Spanish national citizenship and he made only two u-21 appearances before breaking into the senior squad this time. He got his much-awaited debut against Germany in their 1-1 draw and was called on at the half-time.
Mason Greenwood
Mason Greenwood has been one of the many shines in a season of mixed outcomes for Manchester United. The United fans have hyped the 18-year-old for a long time, and truly the academy graduate is now putting up promising numbers prior to being trusted with senior starts. He scored 17 goals and managed five assists in all competitions last season which has now seen him getting his senior England call-up. Greenwood was handed his debut against Iceland where he played for 12 minutes replacing Harry Kane as the central forward.
Dayot Upamecano
Due to ridiculous depth at the backline, France coach Didier Deschamps earlier struggled to find a place for the defender. But after another impressive campaign with Leipzig, the 21-year-old finally managed to break through into Germany XI during the UEFA Nations League tie against Spain. The youngster has been called into the France squad for the first time for their Nations League clashes against Sweden and Croatia and already impressed during his first outing against Spain which ended 1-1.
Phil Foden
The Manchester City youngster has long been regarded as a star of the future for England and finally, he was handed the opportunity at senior level against Iceland. Foden established himself as a regular starter at Manchester City last season scoring eight goals and nine assists in all competitions and it left Southgate with no choice handing him his Senior international start. Foden played 68 minutes against Iceland as the Three Lions won 1-0 in the injury time.