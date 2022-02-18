Real Madrid eyeing Villareal defender next summer - Good option for Ancelotti?

Kolkata, February 18: Real Madrid are reportedly interested in a deal to bring to Villareal defender Juan Foyth next summer who is having a great season with the Yellow Submarine this season.
Foyth, who failed to shine at Tottenham, has however, now resurrected his career in Spain.
Real
Madrid,
who
are
likely
to
make
some
notable
additions
next
summer
have
been
impressed
by
his
display
this
season.
Foyth's impressive season so far
The 23-year-old has only gone from strength to strength since leaving Spurs. The centre-back has been excellent since joining Villarreal in the summer of 2020 – initially on loan. Last season he starred on the right side of the defence under Unai Emery – helping the La Liga side win the Europa League. He has put in several impressive displays for them on the defensive end of the pitch this term again making 25 appearances in all competition. His exploits with them have not gone unnoticed, with one of the biggest clubs in the world now keen on signing him.
Transfer fee
Foyth's made his move to Villareal permanent only last summer for a fee of around £12.5million. Considering the young defender is contacted with the side till 2026 and his importance to the first team squad, Emery could demand a respectable fee for his signature, should Real Madrid come calling.
Should Real Madrid sign him?
Foyth has been defensively rock-solid playing as a right-back under Unai Emery. With Madrid looking to add a right-back next summer, the 23-year-old's signing could be a sensible move. He could act as a great cover for ageing Dani Carvajal. Moreover, Foyth is well capable of playing as a centre-back as well. With Nacho entering the last legs of his playing career and the club set to offload Jesus Vallejo next season, a centre-back of Foyth’s quality will be a decent acquisition for Los Blancos.