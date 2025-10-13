Football France's Didier Deschamps Addresses Kylian Mbappe's Injury Management Ahead Of Iceland Clash Didier Deschamps explains how France managed Kylian Mbappe's injury concerns before the match against Iceland. He emphasises the player's leadership and team dynamics. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, October 13, 2025, 2:22 [IST]

Didier Deschamps has addressed concerns about Kylian Mbappe's injury management after the player was ruled out of France's match against Iceland. Mbappe, who scored in France's 3-0 win over Azerbaijan, injured his right ankle during that game. He has since returned to Real Madrid for treatment. Deschamps dismissed claims that more caution could have been exercised with Mbappe.

France currently leads Group D in their qualifying campaign, having won all three matches so far. A victory over Iceland, combined with Ukraine not defeating Azerbaijan, would secure their spot in next year's tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Historically, France has never lost to Iceland in 16 encounters, winning 12 and drawing four.

Mbappe had previously experienced an issue with the same ankle before the international break while playing for Real Madrid. Deschamps explained that he had numerous discussions with Mbappe throughout the week and during the match. "Was he supposed to play so much? We can always ask ourselves that question," Deschamps told Telefoot.

In Mbappe's absence, AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan will captain the team against Iceland. Deschamps praised Maignan's leadership qualities, noting his experience as a leader both at Milan and when he took over the armband from Mbappe against Azerbaijan. "Mike is a leader," Deschamps added.

Deschamps elaborated on how Mbappe's condition did not worsen during the match despite some impacts. He mentioned that before substituting him, Mbappe received a blow to his already injured ankle but stopped immediately afterward. "Without that shock, given his form, there was no particular problem," Deschamps stated.

Maignan's ability to lead is evident from his performances last season and occasionally at Milan. Deschamps highlighted Maignan's competitive nature and dedication to training: "He is decisive... He is a great competitor, even in training." Despite sometimes being overly committed, Maignan knows himself well.

The French team aims to continue their unbeaten streak against Iceland and secure qualification early. With Maignan stepping up as captain, they hope to maintain their strong performance in Group D without their star player Mbappe on the field.