My family comes first – Ribery casts doubt over future in Italy after break-in

By Patric Ridge

Florence, July 7: Franck Ribery has hinted he will evaluate his future in Italy after his home in Florence was broken into.

Ribery made his 15th Serie A appearance for Fiorentina on Sunday (July 5), with the 37-year-old helping his side to a 2-1 victory.

However, while Ribery was away on the trip, his Florence residence was broken into, with thieves reportedly stealing various items of jewellery, bags and leaving the property vandalised.

The winger's family were in Munich at the time of the break-in, with Ribery recording a video showing the damage when he returned home, which he posted on social media.

On his official Twitter account, Ribery also made it clear his family is his priority, suggesting he will make any decisions necessary to protect them.

"This is what I discovered. So yes, my wife lost a few bags, some jewellery, but 'al Hamdoulillah' it's not essential. What shocks me is the feeling of being naked," Ribery wrote.

"To have your pants taken down and that feeling, it doesn't pass. I can't accept it! Thank God my wife and my children were safe in Munich, but how can we trust [our surroundings] anymore today?

"How can I [we] feel good here today after that? I don't run after the millions [of euros]. Thank God we lack for nothing. But, I always run after the ball, because it's my passion.

"But passion or not, my family comes first. And we will take the necessary decisions."

Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 1:40 [IST]
