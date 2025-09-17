Football Thomas Frank Praises Tottenham's Big Win Over Villarreal In Champions League Opener Thomas Frank celebrated Tottenham's narrow 1-0 win against Villarreal in their Champions League opener. He emphasised the importance of a strong start and praised the team's defensive performance while acknowledging the challenges faced in attack. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 5:05 [IST]

Thomas Frank expressed satisfaction with Tottenham's narrow 1-0 victory over Villarreal in their Champions League opener. The match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium saw an early own goal by Luiz Junior, who mishandled a cross from Lucas Bergvall. Despite the early lead, the game lacked further excitement, with only one shot on target from both teams.

The match was notable for its lack of goal attempts, marking only the second time a Premier League or LaLiga team had one or fewer shots on target in a Champions League game. The first instance was Chelsea's goalless draw against Sparta Prague in November 2003. Villarreal's defeat continued their winless streak in opening Champions League matches, having drawn three and lost two of their last five.

Reflecting on his debut as a head coach in the Champions League, Frank stated: "I thought it was a big win. In any competition it's good to get three points and get a good start. I'm happy with that. I'm happy with the clean sheet. I'm happy with the defensive side of the game." He praised his team's defensive efforts, noting they effectively limited Villarreal's opportunities.

Tottenham managed only 0.58 expected goals and seven attempts throughout the match. Frank acknowledged Villarreal's strong defensive play, which restricted Spurs' attacking chances. He urged fans to be patient with new signings like Xavi Simons, who created just one opportunity during his 77 minutes on the field.

Frank admitted that Tottenham struggled offensively against Villarreal's well-organised defence. "Obviously, offensively, we struggled on the day to create something against a good team," he said. He highlighted Villarreal's aggressive 4-4-2 structure and praised their high-level execution in touch, passing, and decision-making.

Frank also pointed out that building offensive chemistry takes time, especially for new players like Xavi Simons and Djed Spence. "Xavi has just come into the club," he noted. "It's fair to say he and Djed need a little relationship, of course, to get going." The team is gradually developing its attacking structure.

The victory provided Tottenham with an encouraging start to their Champions League campaign. While acknowledging areas for improvement in attack, Frank remained optimistic about his team's potential as they continue to build cohesion and understanding among players.