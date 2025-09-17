Football Thomas Frank Aims To Instil Clean Sheet Mentality At Tottenham After Strong Defensive Start Thomas Frank is working to instil a clean sheet mentality at Tottenham following improved defensive performances. With four clean sheets in six games, he aims to build on this foundation as the team prepares for their next match against Brighton. By Mykhel Team Published: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 17:06 [IST]

Thomas Frank is working to instil a strong defensive mindset in his Tottenham squad, following a series of improved performances at the back. Since taking over from Ange Postecoglou this summer, Frank has led Spurs through six competitive matches, achieving four clean sheets. Their latest defensive success was a 1-0 Champions League win against Villarreal, secured by an early own goal from Luiz Junior.

Tottenham's defence has shown significant improvement compared to last season when they conceded 65 goals in the Premier League. Only the three relegated teams had a higher expected goals against (xGA) than Spurs' 64.32. Frank is keen for his team to continue building on their solid defensive foundation as they prepare to face Brighton at the AMEX Stadium.

Brighton recently suffered a 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth, with Antoine Semenyo contributing a goal and an assist for the Cherries. This loss marked Brighton's second defeat in their last three Premier League games, matching their total losses from the previous nine top-flight matches. Fabian Hurzeler's side managed only 0.62 expected goals (xG) from six attempts at Djordje Petrovic's net.

Despite their recent struggles, Brighton remains optimistic about bouncing back this weekend. "I think we don't have to lose this game," Hurzeler stated after the Bournemouth match. "We controlled the game quite well, we had chances, the first goal was unlucky when we had 10 men on the pitch." He emphasised the need for focus and improvement in performance to achieve better results.

Yankuba Minteh stood out for Brighton against Bournemouth, leading his team in shots, touches in the opposition box, duels won, and successful dribbles. The Gambia international boasts a 65% take-on success rate this season, with only Oscar Bobb recording more take-ons in opponents' boxes than Minteh's six.

Xavi Simons had a subdued performance against Villarreal but previously assisted Pape Matar Sarr's opener against West Ham United on his Premier League debut. Simons has contributed to eight goals across his last ten league appearances, showcasing his potential impact despite recent challenges.

Spurs have won both away league games this season with an aggregate score of 5-0. They aim to secure three consecutive away victories for the first time since November 2020 under Jose Mourinho. Tottenham has attempted 89 crosses this season, scoring three goals from them—the highest tally in the league so far.

Brighton completed a Premier League double over Tottenham last season and will seek another positive result to revitalise their campaign. The Seagulls have lost just once in their last ten home top-flight matches and remain unbeaten in six at the AMEX since April.

Match Prediction and Opta Win Probability

The Opta win probability suggests Brighton holds a slight edge with a 47.4% chance of victory compared to Tottenham's 26.4%, while a draw stands at 26.2%. Despite Spurs' strong away form this season, they have lost their last two league visits to Brighton and will be eager to avoid another defeat.

Brighton's ability to create big chances ranks them among the top teams this season, with only Chelsea and Manchester City surpassing their tally of ten opportunities. Meanwhile, Tottenham aims to maintain their defensive solidity while capitalising on offensive opportunities through crosses and set pieces.