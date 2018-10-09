Football

Lampard follows Beckham and Gerrard into Legends of Football Hall of Fame

Former England and Chelsea star Frank Lampard
London, October 9: Frank Lampard has followed former England team-mates David Beckham and Steven Gerrard into the Legends of Football Hall of Fame.

The Chelsea great, now in charge of Derby County, collected the annual award at an event in London on Monday (October 8), becoming the latest high-profile star to receive the honour.

Beckham, Gerrard, Alex Ferguson, and Alan Shearer, as well as Brazil great Pele, are among those to have been inducted in past years and Lampard was delighted to join an exclusive group.

"It's a real honour for me to receive the Legends of Football award this year," Lampard said. "Just seeing my name mentioned among those past winners is something to cherish."

Lampard enjoyed a distinguished playing career, primarily with Chelsea, where he won several honours including the three Premier League titles and the Champions League.

The ex-Blues star has made a promising start to his managerial career, defeating former boss Jose Mourinho and Manchester United in the EFL Cup to set up a return to Stamford Bridge in the next round, while the Rams are just one point adrift of the play-off places in the Championship.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 9, 2018, 1:40 [IST]
