Who was Buchi Babu? Know about the 'Father of Madras Cricket', whose outrage against British fueled a Renaissance

Football Thomas Frank Praises Exceptional Richarlison Following Impressive Start In Premier League Thomas Frank praised Richarlison for his outstanding performance in Tottenham's 3-0 victory against Burnley. The Brazilian scored two goals, showcasing his skill and work rate as Spurs made a winning start to the Premier League season. By Mykhel Team Published: Saturday, August 16, 2025, 23:26 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Thomas Frank praised Richarlison's outstanding performance, which featured two goals, as Tottenham triumphed 3-0 over Burnley in Frank's Premier League debut. Brennan Johnson also scored, following Richarlison's impressive scissor-kick goal. This victory ties Spurs' largest opening day win in the Premier League, matching their 4-1 triumph against Southampton last season.

Richarlison has been in remarkable form, netting 13 goals in his last 16 league starts for Tottenham. His recent performances at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium have been particularly impressive, with nine goals in his last nine starts there. Frank expressed satisfaction with the team's overall display but singled out Richarlison for special commendation.

"What a performance from Richarlison," Frank stated. "His work rate, intensity, and those two goals were exceptional." He added that while the first goal was simpler, having a striker who capitalizes on such opportunities is crucial. Despite it being early in the season, Frank remains optimistic about Richarlison's contributions moving forward.

Frank acknowledged areas for improvement despite the win. "If I'm brutally honest, I felt we were a little bit out of sync at times," he admitted. However, he appreciated the team's mentality and hard work, especially their success with crosses leading to two goals.

Burnley's return to the Premier League didn't go as planned. They have now lost their last four opening matches in this competition. The Clarets conceded three goals against Spurs after not conceding more than one goal per game throughout last season's Championship campaign.

Scott Parker noted that Burnley had promising moments during the match. They generated 1.1 expected goals (xG) from 14 chances compared to Spurs' 2.3 xG from 16 shots. However, Parker acknowledged that a slow start ultimately cost them dearly on Saturday.

Key Moments and Missed Opportunities

Parker reflected on how fine margins define Premier League games: "We started slowly, and Tottenham put us under pressure." He mentioned a missed opportunity around the 58th minute that could have changed the game's outcome before Spurs sealed their victory with a world-class finish.

Spurs played without Yves Bissouma due to an injury sustained during training before the match. Frank confirmed Bissouma's absence was unrelated to disciplinary reasons from Spurs' UEFA Super Cup loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The result highlights Tottenham's dominance over Burnley at home in league play; they remain unbeaten against them with nine wins and one draw. As both teams look ahead to upcoming fixtures, they'll aim to build on lessons learned from this encounter.