Football Thomas Frank Emphasises Sustainable Development For Tottenham Ahead Of London Derby Thomas Frank highlights the importance of sustainability in rebuilding Tottenham as they prepare for a crucial match against West Ham. Following recent changes, he aims for consistent performance to achieve success this season. By Mykhel Team Published: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 0:44 [IST]

Thomas Frank emphasises that Tottenham's focus this season is on creating a sustainable and robust foundation. As they prepare for a London derby against West Ham on Saturday, Spurs aim to bounce back from their recent 1-0 loss to Bournemouth. The club has experienced significant changes, including Randal Kolo Muani's loan from Paris Saint-Germain and the departure of long-serving chairman Daniel Levy.Frank has had a promising start at Tottenham, aiming to rebuild after last season's disappointing finish. "Success this season is building something that is sustainable and strong," Frank stated. "I want us to consistently perform at our highest level each and every game. If we can do that, we will win enough games to get us into a place where we want to be, so that's the aim."West Ham are also undergoing changes, having struggled early in the season with eight goals conceded in two matches. However, they showed resilience by defeating Nottingham Forest 3-0 before the international break. Graham Potter's team signed Brighton defender Igor Julio on loan and welcomed back Lukasz Fabianski, who expressed his surprise and happiness about rejoining the club.Fabianski shared his thoughts: "This is a nice surprise for me, if I'm honest, because everything happened so quick. I found out about the whole situation just at the end of last week." He added, "So, I'm really happy to be back because this Club obviously means a lot for me."For West Ham, Jarrod Bowen has been instrumental with nine Premier League goal involvements in his last nine matches. Since February under Potter, only Mohamed Salah surpasses Bowen's combined goals and assists tally of nine goals and four assists. Meanwhile, Tottenham's Xavi Simons could provide the creativity they lacked against Bournemouth. Simons joined from RB Leipzig for £51.8 million after contributing 36 goal involvements in 58 Bundesliga games.

Match Prediction: Tottenham Win

Historically, West Ham have struggled against Tottenham, securing only one victory in their last seven league encounters. The past three meetings at London Stadium ended 1-1, with Spurs failing to win any of their last five visits there since November 2019. Frank aims to become just the third Tottenham manager to win his first two away top-flight games.West Ham averaged 3.4 shots on target per game under Potter but achieved eight in their recent win over Forest—their highest since his arrival.

Opta Win Probability

According to Opta statistics, Tottenham have a 41.8% chance of winning against West Ham's 32.7%. The probability of a draw stands at 25.5%. These figures reflect both teams' current form and historical performances against each other.As both clubs navigate transitional phases, this match promises an intriguing contest between two evolving sides aiming for stability and success in the Premier League this season.