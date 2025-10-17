Rohit Sharma Set to Feature Under His 7th ODI Captain in Australia Series - How has the India star performed under all Captains?

Thomas Frank Aims To Overcome Emery In Premier League Showdown This October Thomas Frank seeks his first Premier League victory over Unai Emery as Tottenham faces Aston Villa. Both teams show strong recent form, making this a crucial match. Published: Friday, October 17, 2025

Tottenham Hotspur's upcoming match against Aston Villa is set to test their title ambitions. Currently third in the Premier League, Spurs could top the table if they beat Villa and both Arsenal and Liverpool drop points. Villa, after a slow start to the 2025-26 season, have climbed to 13th with two consecutive wins before the international break.

Spurs have struggled at home, securing only four points from three games at their stadium this season. Since November 2024, they've won just three of 17 home league matches, drawing four and losing ten. No team has lost more home games or earned fewer points in this period. Meanwhile, Villa have won four of their last six league encounters with Spurs.

The Opta supercomputer predicts a close contest between Spurs and Villa. Tottenham has a 38.4% chance of winning at home, while Villa's probability of extending their winning streak is 35.1%. A draw is given a 26.5% likelihood. Given Spurs' recent home form, Villa might fancy their chances of taking something from this game.

Thomas Frank has yet to defeat Unai Emery in the Premier League. In five attempts with Brentford, Frank has drawn twice and lost three times against Emery's teams. This makes Emery the manager Frank has faced most without a win in the competition.

Brennan Johnson started strong for Spurs with goals against Burnley and Man City but hasn't scored since. However, he tends to perform well against Villa, having scored in his last two starts against them. For Villa, Ollie Watkins is a familiar threat to Spurs at their stadium, contributing four goal involvements there.

Morgan Rogers has been crucial for Villa's recent success. He assisted goals in victories over Fulham and Burnley and scored in England's friendly win against Wales during the international break. Rogers leads the Premier League in assists for 2025 with nine but hasn't recorded assists in three consecutive matches yet.

Villa's Recent Form

Aston Villa entered the international break on a high note with four straight wins across competitions. They defeated Burnley and Fulham in the league and began their Europa League campaign by beating Feyenoord and Bologna. Since March, only Manchester City have more league wins than Villa.

Tottenham's attack has been efficient this season, scoring 13 goals from an expected tally of 7.5—an overperformance of +5.5 goals. Their shot conversion rate is second only to Manchester City’s in the league. Mohammed Kudus has impressed with his dribbling skills since joining from West Ham.

Set-pieces have been a strength for Villa; 25% of their shots this season come from corners—the second-highest ratio after West Ham. Only Arsenal and Chelsea have attempted more shots from corners than Villa’s 19 efforts.

This match will be pivotal for both teams as they aim to solidify their positions in the league standings while showcasing individual talents that could make all the difference on matchday.