Sergio Rico and Bryan bolster busy Fulham

Written By: OPTA
London, August 9: Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico has joined Fulham on a season-long loan.

The deal continues a busy transfer window for the Premier League newcomers, who are reportedly set to conclude deadline day by making Marseille midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa their record signing after adding Bristol City left-back Joe Bryan.

Sergio Rico won the Europa League with Sevilla in 2014-15 and 2015-16 but he lost form and his place in the first team last season.

The 24-year-old did feature in both legs of the Champions League last-16 victory over Manchester United.

Fulham have provided the one-cap Spain international with the opportunity for a fresh start and he will contest the number one spot with Fabri, who joined Slavisa Jokanovic's side from Besiktas last month, and Marcus Bettinelli.

Bryan, also 24, has moved to Craven Cottage for a fee reported to be worth in the region of £6million on a four-year contract after impressing for Bristol City in the Championship last term.

"Playing against Fulham the last couple of years, the style of play has really stood out to me and it will suit me," he told Fulham's official website.

"The opportunity to play in the Premier League is one you can't turn down as you may never get it again in your lifetime.

"I'm used to playing fast, attacking football, so hopefully I can slot right in."

    Story first published: Thursday, August 9, 2018, 22:50 [IST]
