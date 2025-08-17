Football Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz Earns Praise From Silva After Dramatic Equaliser Against Brighton Marco Silva commended Rodrigo Muniz for his crucial last-minute equaliser against Brighton. The Brazilian's strong fan connection and performance off the bench were key highlights in securing a point for Fulham. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, August 17, 2025, 1:22 [IST]

Fulham's Rodrigo Muniz made a significant impact by scoring a last-minute equaliser against Brighton, securing a point for his team. Fulham seemed set to start the season with a loss after Matt O'Riley's penalty put Brighton ahead in the 55th minute. However, in stoppage time, Muniz volleyed Tom Cairney's deflected corner into the net, delighting the away fans.

Muniz celebrated by raising a scarf thrown onto the pitch, highlighting his strong connection with Fulham supporters. Since last season, he has scored more goals from the bench than any other player in the Premier League. Marco Silva praised Muniz's dedication and quality, noting that his commitment to the team is unwavering regardless of whether he scores.

Silva expressed satisfaction with the team's fighting spirit and felt that both teams deserved the draw. "Rodrigo created something that isn't so easy to do," Silva said. "The fans recognise his quality, and that he gives everything for the shirt." He added that Muniz always gives 100%, which strengthens his bond with fans.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler acknowledged the disappointment of losing two points after controlling much of the match. Despite their dominance, Brighton failed to secure a second goal that might have sealed their victory. Hurzeler noted, "It's really important to take the positives away. We played well and defended well."

Hurzeler also reflected on how difficult it was to defend against Muniz's late goal due to its deflection. He emphasised focusing on avoiding such situations in future games rather than dwelling on this setback. Despite feeling disappointed now, Hurzeler remains optimistic about improving for their next match against Manchester United.

The result ended Brighton's four-game winning streak on opening days of Premier League seasons. Both teams showed determination throughout the match, resulting in what many considered a fair outcome given each side's performance levels during different phases of play.

Fulham demonstrated resilience by securing an equaliser at Amex Stadium through Rodrigo Muniz’s late heroics while Brighton rued missed opportunities despite dominating large portions of play under Fabian Hurzeler’s guidance as they prepare for upcoming challenges ahead this season.