Fulham ready to fight with Sociedad for Real Madrid left-back Theo Hernandez

London, Aug 6: Newly promoted Premier League side Fulham are ready to rival La Liga side Real Sociedad for the loan signing of Real Madrid full-back Theo Hernandez, according to reports in England.

Hernandez last season was signed by Madrid from cross-city rivals Atletico in a deal worth a reported €26m but struggled to break into the first-team.

He made 13 appearances in LaLiga last season and featured during the Champion's League campaign three times being the backup choice behind Marcelo.

But it is understood that Madrid want to provide him with a proper platform to develop as a player thus looking for a new side to loan him out where he can play regularly.

La Liga side Real Sociedad earlier apparently made an approach to sign the player on loan, however, Premier league newcomers Fulham are now believed to have joined the race.

The former Championship side who just got the promotion after beating Aston Villa 1-0 in the final have approached Real over a loan move as they are ready to pay £1.8 million to Real including all of his wages.

Fulham had Southampton's Matt Targett on loan as the left back during the second half of last season but after the end of his deal, the player returned to his home club. Fulham are now looking to replace Targett with a new left-back and Hernandez is believed to be at the top in the shortlist.

Although some of the reports still suggest that Hernandez’s preferred option is a move to the Basque club, something both he and his agent are understood to have communicated to the Madrid hierarchy however it is believed that the La Liga side are not matching Real's preferred terms which have complicated the issue.

Apart from Hernandez, Jokanović's side are also said to be looking to bring attacker Dennis Praet from Sampdoria.

Praet has been with Sampdoria for almost two years since he made the move from Anderlecht and has been one of the pivotal players for them in the recent times.

The Belgian has a €25m release clause and apart from Fulham has also been linked with Newcastle and Everton.

    Story first published: Monday, August 6, 2018, 15:57 [IST]
