Football Fulham And Sunderland Among Busiest Clubs On Premier League Deadline Day With Key Signings On Premier League deadline day, Fulham and Sunderland made notable signings. Fulham secured Samuel Chukwueze and Kevin, while Sunderland added Brian Brobbey. Both clubs navigated a busy transfer window effectively. By Mykhel Team Published: Tuesday, September 2, 2025, 4:07 [IST]

-myKhel Team

Sunderland and Fulham were notably active during the Premier League's deadline day, finalising several late transfers. Chelsea recalled forward Marc Guiu from Sunderland due to Liam Delap's injury and Nicolas Jackson's move to Bayern Munich. To compensate, Sunderland acquired Brian Brobbey from Ajax for £21.3 million (€24.6 million) and Bertrand Traore also joined from the Dutch club. Lutsharel Geertruida had earlier arrived on loan from RB Leipzig, while Patrick Roberts, Niall Huggins, Jenson Seelt, and Alan Browne departed.

Fulham made last-minute additions by signing two wingers before the transfer window closed. Samuel Chukwueze joined Marco Silva's squad on loan from AC Milan with an option to buy. Brazilian attacker Kevin was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk in a record deal for the club. Although a potential deal for Chelsea's Tyrique George fell through, Fulham managed to retain Harry Wilson despite interest from Leeds.

Brentford also took advantage of the final day by securing Reiss Nelson on a season-long loan from Arsenal after Yoane Wissa moved to Newcastle United. Everton confirmed the acquisition of Germany Under-21 international Merlin Rohl from SC Freiburg, marking their ninth signing of the window. Meanwhile, Youssef Chermiti transferred to Rangers for £10 million, and Harrison Armstrong was loaned to Preston North End.

Crystal Palace retained Marc Guehi while enhancing their attack with Christantus Uche from Getafe. They also added France youth international Jaydee Canvot to their ranks. Burnley aimed for impact by signing Florentino Luis from Benfica on a loan-to-buy arrangement.

Wolves made a significant investment by spending £24 million (€27.7 million) on Tolu Arokodare from Genk. These strategic moves across clubs highlight the dynamic nature of this transfer window as teams aim to strengthen their squads for the upcoming season.