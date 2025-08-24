Australia vs South Africa Live Streaming: Where to Watch AUS vs SA 3rd ODI in India, UK, Pakistan and other Countries?

Football Fulham vs Man United Prediction: Who will Win Today's Premier League Match? By Prateek Bannerjee Published: Sunday, August 24, 2025, 10:42 [IST]

oi-Prateek Bannerjee

Fulham and Manchester United face off this weekend in a Premier League encounter that promises excitement, drama, and high stakes for both sides.

As the season progresses, each team is looking to gain momentum with a positive result, and this fixture could be pivotal in shaping their campaigns. Here's a detailed preview covering team news, recent form, expected lineups, and key stats ahead of this clash.

Fulham will be without their regular left-back Antonee Robinson due to a knee injury, with Calvin Bassey expected to deputize. Ryan Sessegnon is doubtful, which could further limit options on the left side. In attack, Raul Jimenez is likely to start, but Rodrigo Muniz's recent form may challenge his place. The creative midfield depends on Marco Silva's preference between Emile Smith Rowe, Josh King, or Andreas Pereira.

Manchester United have a few injury setbacks with Lisandro Martinez sidelined by a knee issue and Noussair Mazraoui out due to a thigh/hamstring problem. Goalkeeper Andre Onana is back after missing the opener and will likely start, replacing Altay Bayindir. Ruben Amorim may give Benjamin Sesko his first start up front, supported by Mbeumo and Cunha.

Recent Form

Fulham began the season with a 1-1 draw at Brighton, showing grit but lacking clinical edge. They have struggled offensively, especially against high-caliber sides, and consistency remains a concern. Meanwhile, Manchester United lost narrowly to Arsenal 1-0 in their opener but showed flashes of attacking promise. United have enjoyed a dominant record over Fulham, especially at Craven Cottage, where they have won their last eight league meetings.

Predicted Lineups

Fulham (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Bassey; Lukic, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Iwobi; Jimenez

Manchester United (3-4-2-1): Onana; Yoro, De Ligt, Shaw; Amad, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dorgu; Mbeumo, Cunha; Sesko

Key Stats and Head-to-Head

Manchester United have a strong upper hand historically, winning 58 of 94 meetings against Fulham. Their recent dominance at Fulham's home ground is remarkable with eight consecutive league wins. Fulham will need to defy that trend with a resilient and disciplined performance.

Prediction

This fixture looks set for a tightly contested battle. Fulham's home advantage and determination could make them tough to break down, but Manchester United's attacking quality and historical dominance give them the edge. Expect a competitive game decided by fine margins.

Fulham vs Man United Prediction: Who Will Win the Match?

Manchester United will be hoping for a win with their superior squad depth and tactical nous, but Fulham will be no pushover. Fans can look forward to an entertaining and closely fought Premier League encounter. Although the Red Devils have a stronger team, we reckon Fulham may just edge past them.

Score Prediction: Fulham 2-1 Man United

Take a Poll